WMDA warns of penalties for polluting Manasbal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 2: The Wular-Manasbal Development Authority (WMDA) today warned of strict penal action, including fines and legal proceedings, against those found dumping garbage or discharging untreated sewage into Manasbal Lake and its surrounding areas.

In a public notice issued to protect the fragile ecosystem of the lake, the Authority has prohibited littering, illegal dumping of waste and discharge of untreated sewage, wastewater and other pollutants into the water body, adjoining drains and wetlands.

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The directions apply to residents, shopkeepers, restaurant owners, hotels, commercial establishments, institutions and other stakeholders operating within the Authority's jurisdiction.

As part of the measures, WMDA has introduced a door-to-door solid waste collection system and directed households and commercial establishments to hand over their daily waste exclusively to designated sanitation staff and authorised collection vehicles of the Rural Development Department, Block Safapora.

Waste segregation at source has also been made mandatory, with households and establishments required to separate wet and biodegradable waste from dry and non-biodegradable waste. Mixing of segregated waste has been prohibited.

The Authority has further banned dumping of garbage, plastic, polythene, construction debris and other waste materials on roads, footpaths, open spaces, the lake periphery, drains, parks and tourist spots.

Open burning of garbage and plastic waste has also been prohibited.

Shopkeepers, restaurant owners, vendors and other commercial establishments have been directed to maintain cleanliness within their premises and adjoining areas and make proper arrangements for waste storage, segregation and disposal.

Emphasising the need to prevent pollution of Manasbal Lake, WMDA has directed households, hotels, restaurants and institutions to ensure proper collection, treatment and disposal of sewage and wastewater.

They have also been asked to maintain septic tanks, soak pits and other sanitation facilities and ensure that collected sewage and sludge are transported and disposed of only through authorised facilities.

The Authority has warned that violations will invite action under the applicable provisions of the J&K Development Act, Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and other relevant laws.

The action may include fines, penalties, issuance of notices and legal proceedings before competent authorities.