With no MHA or UT Admn contact after Oct 15, LAB calls meeting tomorrow

Joint sitting with KDA next to decide action plan

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 1: There has been no contact between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and twin bodies of Ladakh including Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) after the October 15 meeting of the Sub-Committee held in Leh especially on cancellation of proposed October 22 meeting in New Delhi prompting the LAB to call its meeting on November 3 which will be followed by joint meeting with KDA to discuss future course of action.

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“There has been no contact with the MHA whatsoever since October 15 Sub-Committee meeting in Leh which remained inconclusive. We were told that the next meeting of the Committee will be held in New Delhi on October 22 but we didn’t receive any invitation. And there has been no further input about the meeting. Also, the UT administration too hasn’t intimated anything to us on further talks,’’ LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk told the Excelsior.

In view of this, he said, the LAB has called its meeting in Leh on November 3 to discuss future course of action. The LAB meeting will be followed by joint session with KDA to discuss how to proceed ahead in view of the MHA’s lack of interest in further talks on UT-level elected body and implementation of parts of Article 371.

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The LAB and KDA were confident of fruitful discussions in October 15 Sub-Committee meeting as the MHA officials were travelling to Leh but the talks remained inconclusive and it was decided that next round of dialogue will be held in New Delhi on October 22. However, the LAB and KDA didn’t receive any invitation of talks since then and also there has been no contact with the twin bodies either by the MHA or the UT administration.

In October 15 meeting, the talks hit a roadblock as, according to LAB and KDA, the MHA backtracked on UT-level body head writing ACRs of the Chief Secretary. In May 22 meeting held in New Delhi, the LAB and KDA reached an in-principle understanding with the Central Government on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G and constitution of UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers.

Presently, the UT administration has been engaged in conduct of Panchayat and Municipal elections scheduled to be held on November 21. There are reports that the elections to eight Autonomous Hill Development Councils can also be held next, most likely in March-April 2027.

There are reports that the LAB and KDA could give an ultimatum to the MHA for holding talks at the earliest and if the request is not conceded, they may opt for agitational path.

The LAB and KDA had submitted replies to seven queries put to them by the MHA in October 15 meeting. However, both the organizations were of the view that draft proposal revealed by the MHA was far less than what they had expected and what they had been promised on the structure of UT-level elected body and implementation of provisions of Article 371.