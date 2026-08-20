With no headway in talks; LAB, KDA seek interim measures

MHA assures another meeting in Sept Ist week

Warning of mass-level agitation if issues delayed

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Aug 19: No further headway was made in today's crucial meeting between representatives of Ladakh and a team of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Leh but the visiting officials told Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) that another meeting will be called in first week of September in New Delhi to take up their issues.

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A team of the MHA reached in Leh this afternoon and joined by Chief Secretary Ladakh Ashish Kundra met representatives of LAB and KDA and other senior leaders from the Union Territory for about two hours but there was no headway in implementation of in-principle agreement reached on grant of UT-level elected body to Ladakh with legislative, executive and financial powers, on May 22, sources told the Excelsior.

With no breakthrough, the LAB and KDA are reported to have stated that any further delay will compel the twin bodies to revert to the demands of Statehood and Sixth schedule status and warned of even mass level agitation on ground.

However, they said, the MHA team assured the LAB and KDA representatives that a meeting will be convened in first week of September in New Delhi by the MHA to discuss the issues of UT-level elected body etc. Whether it will be High Powered Committee (HPC) or Sub Committee meeting will be known shortly, they added. The HPC meeting is chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai while the Sub Committee meeting is headed by the MHA officials and has less participation from LAB and KDA as compared to the HPC.

The meeting among others was attended by Chering Dorjay Lakruk, Sonam Wangchuk and Dorjay Stanzin (LAB), Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Kargili and Ghulam Rasool (KDA), Ladakh MP Mohd Hanifa Jan and other representatives from the Union Territory.

Though no official statement was issued after the meeting, the LAB and KDA submitted list of non-negotiable points to the MHA team.

KDA leader Asgar Ali Karbalai told reporters after the meeting in Leh that that MHA team tried to divert attention towards developmental issues but the LAB and KDA leaders wanted that they should stick to agenda on Minutes of May 22 Meeting including further headway on UT-level body with legislative, executive and financial powers and safeguards under Article 371 A, G and F.

"We said we were expecting further headway on Minutes of the Meeting after which the MHA officials said that another meeting will be convened in first week of September,'' he said, adding they have made it clear that any deviation from Minutes of Meeting held in New Delhi will force them to revert to the demands for Statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

He also warned mass-level agitation on ground if delaying tactics are adopted on their demands.

The LAB and KDA leaders also demanded withdrawal of cases of September 24, 2025 agitation in Leh and compensation for those killed and injured in the firing.

The list of non-negotiable points submitted by LAB and KDA and also signed by Ladakh MP to the MHA team demanded that the elected Ladakh Legislative Assembly must have meaningful and constitutionally protected control over taxation, budget, appropriation, expenditure, borrowing and public funds including a Constitutionally protected Consolidate Fund and Contingency Fund.

"the Constitutional framework should incorporate provisions corresponding to and adapted from Articles 198-209, covering Money Bills, Annual Financial Statement, grants, appropriation and financial procedure and also extension of Article 246 of the current List II of the Seventh Schedule for Ladakh,'' the points revealed.

They said the UT-level elected Legislature must be directly elected, constitutionally empowered and provided with separately constituted and properly delimited Assembly constituencies through a Constitutionally recognized delimitation mechanism. Its composition, territorial representation, legislative, executive and financial powers must be expressly defined within the constitutions, also drawing safeguards from relevant constitutional principles including those provisions in the States where Articles 371A, 371F and 371G are in force.

They also demanded that the Home Affairs must be place substantially under democratic control of the elected Government and Ladakh Legislative Assembly. They sought separate Public Services Commission together with district Ladakh Administrative and Police Services and appropriate Ladakh-specific cadres.

As interim safeguards, the LAB and KDA demanded that until tailor-made constitutional safeguards and elected UT-level legislature are fully established and operationalized, a valid Ladakh Residence Certificate should be mandatory for registration of business units, establishment and regulation of commercial activities and grant/renewal of trade benefits and protections reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

"Pending the constitutional settlement, allotment, transfer or disposal of land to persons not fulfilling prescribed Ladakh residence requirements should remain in abeyance, so that no irreversible alteration of Ladakh's land and economic interests occurs,'' they stated.