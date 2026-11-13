With Dr Jitendra’s intervention, dead body of poor labourer reaches Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: The dead body of a Gandoh man who died in an accident in Bihar when he was on his way from Assam to his home district Doda of Jammu and Kashmir was brought to his native place with the intervention of Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh after the MLA Bhaderwah, Dilip Singh Parihar brought the matter to the notice of Union Minister.

Parihar informed the Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh about the tragic death of Shrawan Kumar, son of Shayam Singh of Bunja Kota in Gandoh area of Doda district who was working in Assam and after returning to his native place through a train met a tragic end of his life after a fall from the train in Bihar. The MLA Bhadarwah, Dilip Singh Parihar took up the issue with Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh after the family received phone from SHO of concerned Police Station in Bihar about the death of Shrawan Kumar.

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Parihar said as the family had no source to bring the dead body to his native place in Doda, he took up the matter with Dr Jitendra Singh and the Minister without losing any time brought the issue in the notice of senior leader from Bihar and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh and requested him that arrangements may kindly be made to deport the body of the poor labourer to his native place.

With the intervention of Rajiv Ranjan the dead body was on the same time sent to his native place in Doda through a specially arranged vehicle.

Dr Jitendra Singh has extended his gratitude to Rajiv Ranjan for his timely support and intervention in despatching the dead body of the labourer to his native village.

Parhiar said had Dr Jitendra Singh not taken the initiative the dead body of poor labourer could not have reached to his native village.