Winter Sets In Across Kashmir as Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night
Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season with the minimum temperature settling at -1.6°C, while Pahalgam witnessed a further drop to -4.6°C. Cold conditions have intensified across Kashmir, with temperatures dipping below the freezing point in several areas,...
Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season with the minimum temperature settling at -1.6°C, while Pahalgam witnessed a further drop to -4.6°C. Cold conditions have intensified across Kashmir, with temperatures dipping below the freezing point in several areas, adding to the winter chill.
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