Winter schedule: Lucknow airport expands operations to 134 flights, restarts Bangkok service

LUCKNOW, Oct 20: The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, is set to increase daily flight movements from 108 to 134 under the winter schedule, with direct flights to Bangkok resuming from November 17, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The winter schedule begins on October 25 and will be fully implemented by November 1, they said. The winter schedule will provide connectivity to 20 domestic and 10 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

A key addition is the resumption of direct flights between Lucknow and Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), operated by Thai AirAsia from November 17.

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"The service is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 2235 hrs and depart at 2330 hours, providing passengers with an additional international travel option," the sources said.

Direct flights to Bangkok are resuming after more than four months. They were discontinued on June 5 this year.

An airport source said the proposed expansion is based on schedules submitted by airlines.

The airport is also stepping up preparations for the winter season, particularly to manage low visibility and dense fog that can disrupt flight operations.

The airport recently held a Pre-Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) coordination meeting with airline partners, Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders to review preparedness and strengthen coordination for safe operations during the fog season, they said.

The airport has facilitated the handling of around 149 flights diverted from other airports to Lucknow since January this year amid operational disruptions.

The move has helped maintain operational continuity during disruptions, they said.

However, the proposed expansion is based on schedules submitted by airline partners, and actual flight movements, frequencies and timings could change depending on airline decisions and operational requirements.

These could also be affected by evolving geopolitical developments, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia, they added. (PTI_