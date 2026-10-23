Winning not important, register to enjoy: Omar

*Special prizes for local runners in 3rd edition of Kashmir Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 22: In a move aimed at encouraging greater participation from athletes in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said special prizes have been introduced for local runners in the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon, scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Sunday.

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Speaking to reporters about the upcoming event, Omar said the decision to introduce a separate prize category for local runners was taken following requests from Kashmir-based athletes.

"This year, on the demand of our local runners, we have introduced special prizes for them so that running, whether in the half marathon or full marathon, gets a further boost," he said.

The Chief Minister said runners from different parts of India and several foreign countries were expected to participate in the event. He said Kashmir's natural beauty and surroundings made the marathon different from similar events held elsewhere.

"If you look at the beauty and surroundings of the Kashmir Marathon, there is hardly any competition. The prize money is also much higher than that offered in many other races," he said.

Recalling his participation in the previous two editions, Omar said he would not be running this year but would attend the event to flag off the race.

"I had the opportunity to participate in the first two marathons. Unfortunately, I will not be participating this year, but I will certainly come to flag it off," he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people who had not yet registered to take part in the marathon. ?"Those who have not registered still have an opportunity. Come forward, register and participate. Winning is not as important as taking part and enjoying the marathon," he said.

Omar expressed hope that the event would attract enthusiastic participation from both local and visiting runners.

Chief Minister said this while inaugurating the three-day exposition of the Kashmir Marathon-2026 at Polo View, Srinagar, marking the final leg of preparations for the much-anticipated third edition.

Omar inspected various stalls and counters set up by government departments, private sports firms and event partners, showcasing a wide range of sports gear, equipment and accessories aimed at promoting fitness, outdoor activities and a vibrant sporting culture. The exposition also features dedicated bib collection centres and on-the-spot registration counters for participants of the upcoming marathon.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Kashmir Marathon would attract runners from across the country and abroad, further strengthening its standing as a major sporting event in the region.

"For the third time, the Kashmir Marathon is being organised. On Sunday, people will come to participate not only from different parts of the country but also from abroad. Every race has its own beauty, but the Kashmir Marathon's surroundings are unmatched. The prize money offered is also significantly higher than that of many other races," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "For those who have not registered yet, there is still an opportunity to do so here. Come, register and participate in the marathon. Winning is not as important as participating. Take part and enjoy the marathon."

On the occasion, he presented race bibs and merchandise to several runners participating in Sunday's event, encouraging them to take part with enthusiasm and sporting spirit.