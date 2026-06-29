Will Yogi’s political acumen rescue the BJP in UP!

BJP’s trouble shoot-up after the exposure of Ram Temple ‘Chadhawa-Chori’ case

Prabhat Ranjan Deen

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are now approaching. Political turmoil has already begun. Political allegations and counter-allegations are underway. In view of the NDA's victories in Bihar and West Bengal, discussions are intensifying in political and social circles about the prospects in Uttar Pradesh. After Bihar and West Bengal, the NDA is expected to remain in a strong position in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as well. However, the theft of offerings from the Ram Temple has dealt a blow to the BJP's efforts to consolidate Hindu faith-based support. It remains to be seen how wisely the BJP manages this setback and finds an effective remedy.

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UP politics has always played a decisive role in determining the direction of national politics. This state, with 403 Assembly seats, does not merely elect a state government; it also sends political signals regarding power at the Centre. The Assembly election is scheduled for 2027, and political parties have already intensified their strategies. The NDA's success in Bihar and West Bengal has certainly increased the confidence of the BJP-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh politics. However, the UP election will ultimately be decided by its own social, religious, caste-based, and political equations.

Before the election year arrives, the exposure of 'Chadhawa-Chori' at the Ram Temple has created the risk of adversely affecting existing political calculations and narratives of BJP. Although the Yogi government is making efforts to deal with this matter strictly and Yogi's political acumen may rescue the BJP from this crisis, there is no doubt that the 'Chadhawa-Chori' issue will have a significant impact on Uttar Pradesh politics in the coming elections. The Ram Temple is not merely a religious issue; for the last three decades, it has also been a major part of the BJP's political identity.

Therefore, if the issue of theft of offerings from the Ayodhya Ram Temple becomes a major political controversy, its impact could be far more than an ordinary corruption case. Its impact will mainly depend on three factors-how much public trust is established in the findings of the investigation, how cleverly the BJP leadership handles the matter, and how effectively the opposition raises the issue among voters. However, so far, opposition parties have failed to give the matter widespread political momentum.

In the expert's view, the impact on the BJP's core supporters is likely to be limited, but it may certainly have an emotional effect on a broader section of Hindu voters. The large section of citizens who value transparency in governance may take this issue seriously. If a perception develops among this broader group that attempts were made to suppress the Ram Temple theft case, that the investigation was not impartial, or that insignificant individuals were framed merely to cover up the matter, the BJP could face significant political loss. The opposition could have benefited from this issue as a moral attack against the BJP, but it appears to have missed the opportunity. For the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party, this was an opportunity to launch a strong ethical challenge against the BJP, but that opportunity now seems to be fading.

Nevertheless, while attempting to recover from the Ram Temple offering theft controversy, the BJP does not appear to be ensuring the essential condition of complete transparency in the investigation. There is no visible indication of comprehensive and strict action against all responsible officials. The Uttar Pradesh government and BJP leaders have tried to convey that the guilty will not be spared, but the action appears limited to local-level officials and has not reached the state or central levels.

If this continues, the BJP may fail to establish that this was merely a crime committed by a few individuals rather than a failure of the entire system. In that case, the political damage to the BJP may not remain limited. The investigation so far has not revealed what role, if any, senior-level officials played in the theft of offerings. A theft involving assets worth millions cannot occur without widespread negligence or collusion. The failure to reveal large-scale negligence, collusion, or political protection-despite public doubts-could become a serious electoral challenge for the BJP, because the matter is not merely about corruption; it concerns faith and trust.

The Ram Temple offering theft controversy is a warning signal for the BJP, which can transform into an electoral crisis. The BJP may argue that its electoral strength does not depend only on the Ram Temple issue or this controversy. It has other foundations, including a strong organization, beneficiaries of welfare schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's clean administrative image.

However, the ground reality is that an issue like the Ram Temple is more sensitive for the BJP than ordinary political matters. Therefore, in the coming time, the depth of the investigation, complete transparency, and the nature of strict action will determine whether this controversy becomes politically damaging for the BJP or not. The public believes that the role of top-level officials in the 'Chadhawa-Chori' may never be revealed in investigation, and the BJP and the Yogi government are also aware of this perception.

Therefore, the BJP is likely to make every effort to shift voters' attention toward other important issues. The BJP may highlight free ration schemes, the Prime Minister's housing scheme, roads and expressways, electricity supply, law and order, women's safety, investment, and employment opportunities. It is trying to build a large social support base among beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

To counter the Ram Temple theft controversy, the BJP is preparing to present the development of Ayodhya as a positive narrative. Issues such as new infrastructure, tourism, the hotel industry, local businesses, and employment opportunities created through Ayodhya's development are likely to become a major part of its election messaging. The BJP's strategy is that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election should not revolve around "Ram Temple offering theft" but around "Development, Good Governance and Hindutva." In the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP successfully managed caste equations, with support from non-Yadav OBC groups and non-Jatav Dalit communities playing an important role. The BJP is attempting to strengthen this social base again for 2027.

Another important factor is the issue of law and order and Hindutva. BJP supporters believe that the Yogi government has worked on crime control, development of religious sites, and administrative firmness. After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, this issue can continue to serve as cultural and emotional capital for the BJP. A third factor is the benefit of welfare schemes. Free ration, housing, toilets, electricity, healthcare, and women-focused schemes of the central and state governments have directly benefited poor families. Women voters may also play a decisive role in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth factor is NDA's alliance expansion. Discussions on seat-sharing and social equations with allies such as the Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party are part of the BJP's strategy.

Therefore, if the BJP deals with the present crisis wisely and maintains its social alliance intact, keeps anti-incumbency under control, and remains organisationally active, the NDA may remain in a position to retain power again in Uttar Pradesh.