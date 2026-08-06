Will work with dedication for progress of Arunachal Pradesh: Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak tells PM Modi

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tai Tagak, besides other newly elected and nominated members of the Upper House, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, urging them to uphold the highest standards of parliamentary decorum and adopt "Nation First" as the guiding principle in public service.

During the interaction, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued guidance and unwavering support for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on his own journey, Tagak said moving from a childhood marked by hardship in a remote village to serving the nation in Parliament stands as a testament to the opportunities created through dedicated leadership and inclusive development.

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He also acknowledged the Centre's sustained focus on Arunachal Pradesh through investments in road and border infrastructure, connectivity, communication, education, livelihood generation and public institutions.

Reaffirming his commitment to public service, Tagak said he would work with dedication for the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to the larger vision of building a strong, developed and self-reliant India.

Earlier, congratulating the new members, the Prime Minister shared his vision of parliamentary responsibility, calling upon them to remain humble, continuously learn from senior parliamentarians and retain the curiosity and discipline of a student throughout their legislative journey.

He said the responsibility of a Member of Parliament should not be measured merely by the number of questions asked or speeches delivered, but by the quality of contributions made to Parliament and the nation. He urged the members to strengthen democratic institutions, and participate in debates with wisdom, dignity and a spirit of constructive engagement.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat, Modi encouraged every member to become an active partner in India's transformation by placing national interest above all else. He stressed that the country needs leaders who work with integrity, humility and a collective spirit to accelerate development across all states and improve the lives of every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation.

(UNI)