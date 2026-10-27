Will Wipe Tears Of Those Left Out Of Cabinet: LoP Sunil Sharma

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Tuesday said he will stand by legislators who were left out of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, stating that he would wipe the tears of those who missed out on ministerial berths.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Sharma, while speaking to reporters, said he hoped the newly sworn-in ministers would work sincerely for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and focus on public issues rather than political disputes.

“I congratulate the newly appointed ministers. They should work hard for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and come out of the political tussle the government is currently caught in to serve the common masses,” he said.

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Referring to those who failed to make it to the Cabinet, Sharma said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should address their disappointment, adding that he too would stand by them.

“I will wipe their tears, but it is Omar Sahab’s responsibility to wipe those tears. We will also wipe them,” he said.

Asked about reports of differences within the government and whether it would fall, Sharma urged people not to jump to conclusions, stating that barely an hour had passed since the swearing-in ceremony.

“Have patience, don’t be in a hurry,” he added. (KNO)