Will Try My Best To Address People’s Issues Across J&K’: Saifullah Mir

Srinagar, Oct 27: Senior National Conference leader Saifullah Mir on Tuesday thanked the party leadership and Almighty Allah after taking oath as a Cabinet minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying he would make every effort to address people’s issues across all districts.

Mir, who was among the four legislators inducted into the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet, said he would work to serve people across the Union Territory.

“I will try my best to work for every district and address the issues of people in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank Almighty Allah for the ministerial berth. We will work together to strengthen the party,” he said while speaking to reporters.

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The other legislators inducted into the Cabinet are Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shamima Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo. (KNO)