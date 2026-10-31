Will review departments before announcing development plans: Kaloo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Forest and Rural Development Minister, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo today said that he would review the functioning of the departments entrusted to him before announcing specific measures to ensure development and progress across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Speaking to reporters in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Kaloo thanked National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said that he will work for the benefit of the people and fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me."

Kaloo also said that there was considerable scope for work in the departments and stressed the need to put appropriate rules and regulations in place.

He said that the departments have dedicated officers and staff, adding that he was observing their functioning for the past 19 to 20 years. "There are very good and dedicated officers working in these departments, whether in forests, ecology, rural development or Panchayati Raj. We will review the departments with them," he said.

The minister said that his focus would not be limited to south Kashmir but would extend to the entire Union Territory. "I will answer your questions about specific measures after reviewing the departments. Whatever is possible and necessary for the welfare of the people will be done," he added.