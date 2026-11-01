Will resign from NC, LS: Ruhullah

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 31: National Conference Member of Parliament Agha Ruhullah Mehdi today reiterated that he would resign from the party as well as the Lok Sabha on November 3, accusing the party leadership of abandoning its commitment to the restoration of Article 370 and J&K's constitutional rights.

Speaking to reporters in Budgam, Ruhullah questioned the moral justification for continuing to hold a parliamentary seat on the National Conference symbol when, according to him, the party leadership was no longer willing to pursue the fight for Article 370 and autonomy.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

He referred to recent remarks by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, who had suggested that those seeking restoration of Article 370 should pursue the matter themselves, saying the statement indicated that the party was no longer committed to that struggle.

"If the party does not want to fight for Article 370 and autonomy, why should I continue to hold a seat on its symbol?" Ruhullah said, adding that resigning from the parliamentary membership was both an ethical and legal obligation after quitting the party.

He maintained that his differences with the leadership stemmed from the failure to fulfil electoral promises, including the restoration of Article 370, protection of J&K's constitutional rights, addressing concerns over the reservation policy and making efforts for the release of prisoners.

Ruling out personal ambitions or disappointment over not being given a ministerial position, Ruhullah said his stand was based on principles and accountability to the people who had voted for the party.

He also distanced himself from the recent expressions of resentment among National Conference legislators following the Cabinet expansion, saying their protests were driven by personal grievances over portfolios rather than ideological differences.

"I have nothing to do with such politics. My fight is based on principles and the promises made to people during elections," he said.

Ruhullah further rejected any suggestion that he was involved in attempts to destabilise the elected Government, asserting that the National Conference-led Government should be allowed to complete its five-year term.

"I neither want horse-trading nor am I in favour of bringing down an elected government through such practices. If the Government has been given a five-year mandate, it should be allowed to complete its tenure," he said.

He acknowledged that resigning from the Lok Sabha would mean losing a parliamentary platform through which he had raised issues concerning J&K, but said he was prepared to bear the consequences rather than remain part of what he described as political confusion and a departure from electoral commitments.

Ruhullah said he could return to Parliament in the future if people supported his political stand, adding that any such effort would be based on clarity and accountability.

He announced that a public gathering would be held on November 3 at Behesht-e-Zahra Park near the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Budgam, where he would formally announce his decision.

The date coincides with the death anniversary of his father, Shaheed Agha Syed Mehdi.

Appealing to people from across J&K to attend the gathering, Ruhullah said he wanted to build a platform for principled politics based on truth, transparency and public accountability.