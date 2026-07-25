Will monitor steps to curb NEET paper leaks: SC

NEW DELHI, July 24:

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Centre that it will closely monitor the steps taken to curb NEET examination paper leaks, while underlining that ad hocism has caused trouble for years.

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A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which was hearing a batch of petitions, including one by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government should indicate the steps taken towards transparency, implementation of recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee and how the IIT model would be followed.

The seven-member Radhakrishnan Committee was set up by the Ministry of Education in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak to make recommendations on reforms in the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

One of the pleas sought a direction to replace or restructure the NTA, which is responsible for conducting NEET-UG, with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.

Mehta said there are some developments and the government will file a detailed report on a comprehensive overhaul of the examination process, which may be beyond the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee.

"Students' futures can't be jeopardised. We are going beyond the Radhakrishnan Committee. I assure you that the government is walking 10 extra miles. I can assure you everything is being supervised at the highest level," Mehta submitted.

He added that two years back, a similar issue arose and right from printing to transportation, everything was explained to the court.

The bench said the government deployed the Indian Air Force to transport question papers for the NEET-UG retest, but all these measures are ad hoc.

"Ad hocism has troubled us for years," Justice Narasimha said, while pointing out that the court will ensure that "institutionalisation of the examination process takes place to avoid a repeat of paper leaks".

While asking the Centre and the NTA to file detailed affidavits, the bench said that the government has earlier informed the court that IITs will have a role, but it has not been explained. (PTI)