Will look into students’ grievances: Minister

12th class students for lenient evaluation in Physics

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Class 12th science students appearing in the ongoing JKBOSE annual examinations today sought at least 15 grace marks in Physics and a special marks-normalisation measure, alleging that an unusually difficult question paper held on October 28 could adversely affect their overall results and future academic prospects.

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The medical and non-medical stream students have appealed to the Government for immediate intervention, urging authorities to ensure lenient evaluation and compensate candidates for what they described as unfamiliar, lengthy and unexpectedly complex questions.

Speaking to 'Excelsior', Education Minister Shamima Firdous said she would look into the matter and examine the students' grievances.

As per the prescribed scheme of assessment, the 70-mark Physics question paper was divided into four sections, comprising 10 objective-type questions of one mark each, nine very short-answer questions of two marks each, nine short-answer questions of three marks each and three long-answer questions of five marks each, with internal choice in the last section.

The very short-answer questions were to be answered in 20 to 30 words, short-answer questions in 100 to 150 words and long-answer questions in 150 to 200 words.

The students said the paper contained several unfamiliar and highly complex questions beyond the pattern they had prepared for using previous years' question papers and model papers.

They said most questions were based on Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), while numerical problems were complicated and time-consuming.

Sections on Ray Optics and Current Electricity were particularly difficult, they added.