Will evaluate possible separation of  financial services biz: TVS Motor Co Chairman

NEW DELHI, July 22: TVS Motor Company will evaluate alternatives, including a possible separation of its financial services business, to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value, Chairman Sudarshan Venu said on Wednesday.

Over the years, the group has made sustained investments in building and nurturing its financial services business - TVS Credit - which has evolved into an important part of the broader TVS VENU ecosystem, Venu said while addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

"Rated AA+ by all three major rating agencies, TVS Credit is continuing to grow with prudence, with purpose, and with the same values of TVS," he said.

Looking ahead, Venu said, "The company may, at an appropriate time, in stages, guided by long-term strategic considerations, evaluate alternatives, including a possible separation of the financial services business, to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value."

He told shareholders that the financial services business has had a strong FY26 with disbursements growing 26 per cent and "the company ended the year with an asset base of over Rs 30,000 crore, serving over 2.4 million customers across two-wheelers, consu, with volumes rising to over 15.9 lakh units last year.

"We are now present in more than 90 countries. We believe Africa and also Latin America and Asia as long-term strategic paths to growth, and are now entering the European market as well," he added.

Across these regions, and importantly in India, Venu said the two-wheeler is more than a lifestyle product, but a necessity in different walks of life.

"Africa, in particular, sits at an extraordinary inflection point. A young population with mobility needs that will only grow. We are a trusted brand in the African market, and we very much intend to build on that," he noted.

Overall, international business is expected to continue to grow, demonstrate resilience, and show growth during the coming FY26-27, Venu said.

On the overall outlook, he said, "There is a sense of uncertainty and volatility, and at the same time a sense of opportunity, both in India, which is a fast-growing economy, and in some of our other markets as well."

In light of this, he said the company continues to invest in technology and new products.

"Our international business is expected to hold momentum and India's trade relationships continue to open doors for us as we grow," he added. (PTI)