Will Discuss J&K Situation, Not Complain: CM Omar Ahead Of Meeting US Envoy

Srinagar, Aug 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir have to be resolved by the Centre and not by Washington, as he ruled out raising any grievances with the US Ambassador during their scheduled meeting.

US Envoy Sergio Gor is set to arrive today on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He is scheduled to meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

Speaking with reporters CM Omar said he would discuss Jammu and Kashmir and the situation in the region with the US envoy but would neither complain nor seek solutions to the issues from him.

Advertisement

He said the meeting with the ambassador will be taking place after a long gap and that he looked forward to the interaction.

“I would prefer to listen to him more, but he is also coming to listen. Let us see what kind of discussion takes place,” he said.

The Chief Minister conducted an early-morning tour of Srinagar, during which he reviewed several developmental projects.

He said most of the projects reviewed during the tour were progressing satisfactorily, while some required an additional push from the administration.

Meanwhile, responding to a query on allegations of corruption in appointments by the BJP, Omar said the police, Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau were not under his control.

“If corruption has actually taken place, an investigation should be conducted, a case registered and action taken against those responsible,” he said. (KNO)