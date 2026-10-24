Will continue to work for Beerwah’s development: CM

‘Indebted to people for support’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that he remained indebted to the people of the Beerwah constituency for their support in the 2014 Assembly elections and would continue working for its development.

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During his visit to Beerwah in Budgam district, Omar said the Government was making every effort to accelerate development across the region, highlighting infrastructure projects, improved electricity facilities and plans to address pending road works.

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"I have a special attachment to the Beerwah Assembly constituency because I have never forgotten the favour the voters of Beerwah did for me during the 2014 elections. I told the people here back then that I would remain grateful to them for the rest of my life and keep working to repay that favour," he said.

Omar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of infrastructure projects in Beerwah, including a bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, a transformer repair workshop, a new electricity receiving station and civic amenity projects.

He inaugurated a two-span truss girder bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, with each span measuring 35 metres.

Describing the bridge as a long-pending demand of the local population, he said its completion would improve connectivity and ease movement for residents.

Omar also laid foundation stones for the beautification of Nallah Sukhnag, including walkways and lighting, and the beautification of Beerwah town, at an estimated combined cost of around Rs 6.33 crore.

The riverfront development, featuring a walking track and decks, is aimed at improving public spaces and making the area more attractive for visitors.

As part of the power infrastructure initiatives, Omar laid the foundation stone for a transformer repair workshop in Beerwah, approved at a cost of Rs 4.85 crore under the UT Capex Budget 2026-27.

The facility will serve as a dedicated centre for repairing and rebuilding damaged distribution transformers, reducing repair and replacement time and improving the reliability of electricity supply.

Once operational, the workshop is expected to reclaim around 1,000 damaged distribution transformers annually, helping reduce power outages, particularly during winter.

"God willing, we will complete the workshop as soon as possible," Omar said, emphasising the need for a local facility to address the difficulties faced by residents during the winter months.

Omar also said a new 10 MVA receiving station at Sail in Beerwah, approved at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, would become operational within four to five months.

The station is expected to ease the load on neighbouring receiving stations, address winter overloading, improve voltage levels in Sail and adjoining villages, and reduce unscheduled power cuts and technical losses.

Omar also laid the foundation stone for a Sub-Divisional Office building at Sonpah, Beerwah, approved at a cost of Rs 82.29 lakh under the UT Capex Budget 2026-27.

The building will provide dedicated administrative space, streamline office functioning and improve access to public services. Work on the project has recently commenced.

Omar said he had undertaken as much development work as possible during his tenure as MLA and that he and his colleagues had, over the past two years, worked to facilitate development in the constituency under its current MLA, Dr Shafi Ahmed Wani.

He said several road works planned for the current year could not be completed due to disruptions caused by the war and shortages of construction materials.

Funds allocated for works that could not be undertaken would be reallocated, with the Government planning to take up the pending projects next year.

These would include the main road, which Omar said he had repaired during his earlier tenure as MLA. The work would be undertaken in coordination with Dr Shafi, he said.

On the demand for routing the NH-701A through Beerwah town, Omar said the matter had been taken up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Acknowledging concerns that diverting the highway away from the town could affect local businesses, he said highways were generally routed along the outskirts of towns rather than through their centres.

"Understanding the people's demand, we have taken up this matter with the highway authorities, and we will try our best," he said.