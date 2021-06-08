Will continue to fight for restoring rights of people of J&K: Farooq

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that his party will continue to fight for restoring rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Abdullah, who is also the Member of Parliament, presided over a virtual meeting of the party’s provincial Committee members, Jammu in which wide ranging issues were discussed which lasted for eight hours.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah also participated in the deliberations.

“We will uphold the interests of the people at all costs in every forum”, Dr Abdullah said in a virtual meeting adding that the political issues post August 5,2019 have been challenged by the party in the apex court of the country.

Dr Abdullah exhorted the cadre to further strengthen its rank and file to meet the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir unitedly and by upholding the cherished philosophy of communal and regional amity.

He also urged the cadre to reach out to the people in a big way so that all the problems are surmounted with courage and resilience.

Asserting that the National Conference is not against the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, the party President Dr Farooq Abdullah today said the method adopted, however, is not in tandem with the procedure.

The NC President dwelt upon various issues flagged by the party functionaries in detail and shared the concerns over road connectivity especially the smooth functioning of the Mughal Road.

He said this link is very vital between the two regions, as the National Highway between Jammu and Srinagar is over-stressed and cannot hold the pressure of such a massive vehicular movement. He said the railway connectivity between Jammu-Poonch and Jammu-Kishtwar is of paramount importance, which has already been taken up by the National Conference in Parliament.

“We will flag this issue with the Prime Minister as well”, Dr Abdullah said, adding that the railway connectivity is the most credible and dependable mode of surface transport, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, which encounters road blockades for the better part of the year due to weather vagaries.

The NC President expressed concern over the unfortunate situation unfolded by the pandemic, causing a catastrophe to mankind, and sought active support of the people in making the ongoing vaccination drive a success.

This is the only solution to defeating the virus and the party cadre must motivate the people to go for vaccination in a big way, he added. (Agency)