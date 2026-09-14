Will an Islamic NATO change global order?

Dr Sudershan Kumar

sudershan.sk12@gmail.com

Amidst the tumultuous geopolitical landscape in the current scenario, a profound transition is seen in the international order. The post cold war system, dominated by the United States for decades with its network of military alliances, economic institutions, and security partnerships is increasingly giving way to a more fragmented and competitive world in which regional powers are seeking greater strategic autonomy. The wars in Ukraine and West Asia, the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, the growing importance of energy security, the emergence of new military technologies and declining willingness of several regional states to depend exclusively on external security guarantees have accelerated the transformation. Against this background, the signing of Mecca Joint Defence Agreement by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan on 7th August, 2026 represents a significant development. The agreement advocates that an armed attack against one of three will be regarded as an attack against all the three and envisages an enhanced defence cooperation and collective defence. This agreement has immediately been described as Islamic NATO, because of its collective, defence language. Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakam Fidan has compared this arrangement technically with NATO's article 5 principle. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has further indicated that the frame work could expand with Egypt, mentioned as future participant. Therefore its significance should not be underestimated. For the first time in eight decades, three influential muslim majority states have created a formal defence, framework, linking Turkiye's military and industrial capability, Saudi Arbia's economic and financial strength and Pakistan's military experience and nuclear deterrence. This combination creates a potentially important strategic triangle connecting, the Gulf, the Eastern Meditenanean and South Asia. Hence the critical question, therefore is not simply whether this alliance should litterly be called an Islamic NATO. The more important question is whether it represents the beginning of new regional security architecture, capable of reducing dependence on Western Security Guarantees and altering the balance of power between West Asia, South Asia and the wider International system. Therefore, it is utmost important to understand the concept of Islamic NATO, causes behind the formation of Mecca Defence Frame Work, its impact on India and South Asia, a way forward to counter this challenge including the role of technology etc. The Islamic NATO is an informal media and analyst nickname for the emerging triangle Defence Frame Work linking Saudi Arbia, Turkiye and Pakistan. It combines Saudia Arbia's financial power Turkiye's advanced defence Industry and NATO experience and Pakistan's large military and nuclear capability. This further states that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all. It also connects the parties to closer defence cooperation and collective defence. That language is consequential. It moves the relationship beyond training exercises, arm purchase and trilaterial military cooperation towards a formal potential pledge. Although the full details are not published but this new Arab pact is grounded in Article 51 of U N Charter, "that right to individual and collective self defence", thereby giving Saudi arabia,Turkiye and Pakistan the right of self defence against extrernal threat. It is worth mentiong here that the causes behind the formation of Mecca defence frame work are as:

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Search for strategic autonomy:

In view of US- Israel and Iran war and subsequently the massive retaliation by Iran on the US Military bases established in various Middle East countries, there is feeling among the nations to have strategic autonomy from dependence on Western powers. Saudi Arabia increasingly wants to develop its own defence capabilities rather than remaining overwhelming dependent on foreign supplies. Turkiye has pursued strategic autonomy in defence production for years. Pakistan has also sought through selfreliance in defence technologies. The three countries, therefore have an interest in reducing vulnerabilities created by excessive dependence upon external powers.

Fear of regional escalation:

Over the decades, Middle East has experienced repeated military confrontation involving state and non state actors.The excessive missile attacks, drone attacks and attacks on critical infrastructure has demonstrated that traditional military superiority does not automatically guarantee security. This was further substantiated from the retaliatory measures adopted by Iranian Revolutionary Gaurds against the United State of Amerca's key military establishments across Middle East. Hence the collective defence can raise the cost of aggression by creating uncertainity about the consequences of attacking the member state.

Energy security

It is worth while to mention here that any major attack on gulf energy infrastructure affects the oil prices, shipping, inflation, global manufacturing, aviation fuel prices and developing economies. Therefore, the collective defence framework can have economic as well as military significance. Besides, it also serves the aspirations of individual market. For Pakistan, this agreement provides an opportunity to strengthen its role beyond south Asia. It is quite possible that Islamabad can potentially use this partnership to increase diplomatic and strategic importance in the Gulf while simultaneously strenghtening its ties with Turkiye. This could further strengthen Islamabad's diplomatic position on Kashmir and other international issues. Therefore, it is equally important to understand that the Mecca joint defence agreement, signed by Saudi Arbia, Turkiye and Pakistan on 7th August,2026 mark an important development in the strategic landscape extending from West Asia to South Asia. For South Asia, the implication could be wider, if additional countries join this defence frame work. Unconfirmed reports indicate that Bangladesh is considering the possibility of joining the Mecca pact, which could introduce new srategic dimensions in Eastern neighbourhood. Such expansions could gradually connect, West Asia and South Asian security calculations. For India and the wider international community the appropriate response for this new development is neither compliancy, nor confrontation but vigilance, technological preparedness, diplomatic engagement and strategic autonomy. The way forward for India is as:-

Vigilant

India must remain vigilant and watch for the flow of high end Turkish hardware to Pakistan funded by gulf money, which could tilt the tactical balance along Indian border side. It also needs to monitor upcoming trilateral excerises, intelligence sharing and cyber security coordination to assess how heavily Pakistan's military integrates with these Middle Eastern powers. Besides, it should also work towards neutralizing Diplomatic Block politics on Kashmir and other international issue and also maritimes trade and security in Indian ocean. Therefore potential fallout of Mecca alliance is countered by moving away from passive monitoring to active strategic hedging.

Prepardness

Modern nations face a blurred line between war and peace due to hybrid warfare, which combine Kinetic threat (conventional military force, missile drones etc) with non-Kinetic threats (Cyberattacks, disinformation, economic coercion, and sabotage). Countering these multi domain threats requires a comprehensive, wholesome society approach anchored by Military fusion (MCF) to bridge the gap between armed forces and civilian resilience.3) Technological Superiority:- It is a fact that the twenty first century is the century of technology. The nations, which possess the latest critical and advanced defence technologies for high tech warfare will rule the world. Hence possession of level of technology will determine whether the Mecca Frame Work becomes a meaningful military organization or remains primarily a political organization. This is because in the present era of super technology, the concept of future war has changed from Kinetic to Non Kinetic Hybrid warfare. Hence the nation which is able to indigenously develop the most advanced and critical technologies for high tech war will certainly be having an edge over those who are forming groups through alliance for boosting their sagging moral. The decisive advantage is increasingly determined by Artificial Intelligence, Drones and Counter Drone systems Cyber warfare, Electronic warfare, Space warfare, Precision weapons, Autonomous systems, Quantum resistant communication system, Missile, Defence Artificial Intelligence enabled intelligence analysis and many more including robotics etc.

Gulf Diplomacy

It is time for India to strength gulf diplomacy, deepen strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE and also strengthen ties with Iran. Parellelly efforts should be made to improve the maritime security and enhance intelligence cooperation with friendly countries.

The author is of the opinion, that the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement of August 2026 is undoubtedly an important geopolitical development. Saudi Arbia, Turkiye and Pakistan have created a framework that treats an armed attack against one to be an attack against all and seek to strengthen collective deterrence and defence cooperation. Calling it an Islamic NATO is useful as a shorthand but it should not obscure the substantial differences between the new frame work and NATO. The Mecca arrangement is still in it formative and naive stage and lacks the depth of institutional integration that characterizes NATO. Its real importance lies elsewhere. It represents the growing desire of regional powers to take greater responsibility for their own security. It also reflects the changing balance between external security guarantees and regional strategic autonomy. It also illustrates how military power, economic strength, technology and diplomacy are becoming increasingly inter connected. For United States this development presents both an opportunity and challenge. Washington may welcome greater regional burden sharing but it must also recognize that its traditional predominance cannot be assumed indefinitely. Mecca Accord therefore may not create a new world order by itself but it could become one of the building block of a world in which power is increasingly distributed among the several regional and global centres. The emerging order may be American, Chinese, Russian, and Indian or Islamic alone. It is more likely multipolar, net worked and technology driven. The clear message therefore is the future international order will belong not merely to those possessing the largest armies, but to those capable of combining military strength, economic resilence, technological superiority, diplomatic flexibility and strategic vision.