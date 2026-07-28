Widespread To Moderate Rain Likely Across Kashmir Over Next 4 Days

SRINAGAR, Jul 28: The Meteorological Centre on Tuesday predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, with wet weather expected to persist during the following two days.

According to the forecast, many places across the union Territory are likely to witness one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers on July 28 and 29, particularly during the early morning and late afternoon to evening hours.

The weather office has also warned of heavy rainfall and brief intense showers at a few districts of the Jammu division during this period.

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For July 30 and 31, the Meteorological Centre has predicted one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places across the Kashmir division. Brief intense heavy showers are also possible at isolated places, mainly during the early morning and late afternoon to evening hours.

Meanwhile, night temperatures across the Valley remained above normal. The minimum temperature was 1-2 degrees Celsius above normal at many places in the Kashmir division and 0-2 degrees Celsius above normal in the Jammu division.

Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the Kashmir division at 11.4 deg C.

The Meteorological Centre has advised residents to follow administration advisory.