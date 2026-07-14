Why young people are leaving Farming

Dr Mandeep Singh Azad, Dr Manmeet Motan

mandeepsinghazad@gmail.com

Across the world, the age of farmers is steadily increasing. An average American farmer is 58.3 years old, while in Japan the age is 67. The effect of ageing is also showing up among the farmers of Africa and Asia. For example, the average age of the Indian and Kenyan farmers, respectively is 50.1 (Agriculture Census Division 2016) and 60 years. Advancing age of farmers is likely to influence the growth of agriculture in ways that are uncertain and unpredictable. It can be ascertained that there will not be enough able-bodied farmers to feed the world by a single generation. In the absence of human resource participation, the economic potential of agriculture would drop, leading to perhaps a further slump in income of agricultural households. In India, the progressively increasing age of agriculturists has led to a phenomenon known as persistence of "uneconomic cultivators": groups of farmers who continue to till land without necessary resources; living a life of insecurity and sub-marginal existence.

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Seized with the problem, many national and international agencies have been consistently organising discussions/workshops/ conferences/ consultations/studies to map out strategies on attracting and retaining the youth in agriculture. Due to a lack of push from the policymakers and development departments, two fundamental issues emerge:

i. Not engaging youth in discussions and overlooking their needs and aspirations have given rise to negative perceptions regarding agriculture as a profession.

ii. Absence of mapping the competency profile of the present-day youth vis-à-vis key requirements of accepting agricultural enterprise as profession.

India's agriculture faces a paradox. It feeds 1.4 billion people, supplies raw material to industries, and remains the backbone of rural livelihoods, yet farm incomes continue to lag behind aspirations. While agriculture contributes about 17-18% of GDP, almost half of India's workforce still depends on it, indicating relatively low labour productivity compared with manufacturing and services. Imagine a company where 46 employees generate only 18% of total revenue while the remaining 54 employees generate 82%. No economist would call such a system sustainable. Unfortunately, this is precisely the economic imbalance confronting Indian agriculture.

Agriculture Has Lost Its Appeal

Modern youth are ambitious, educated, technologically aware, and eager to build meaningful lives. Unfortunately, farming, in its current form, often fails to offer what they seek.

Many young people have watched their parents struggle with uncertain rainfall, rising input costs, fluctuating market prices, crop failures, mounting debts, and limited financial security. They have witnessed years of hard physical labour that often resulted in meagre profits. When these experiences are compared with the perceived stability of salaried employment, the choice appears obvious. Agriculture today is frequently viewed as an occupation of necessity rather than opportunity. The irony is striking. Agriculture remains one of India's largest employers and contributes significantly to the national economy, yet the very people who should be leading its future are walking away from it.

The Economics No Longer Inspire Confidence

Farming has become increasingly expensive. Seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, machinery, electricity, labour, irrigation, and transportation costs have all risen steadily. However, farm gate prices often fail to keep pace with these increasing expenditures. In many cases, farmers have little control over the prices they receive for their produce. Unlike professionals in other sectors, farmers cannot determine their own earnings. They produce without knowing what the market will ultimately pay. For a young graduate evaluating career options, such uncertainty is difficult to accept. Agriculture, despite its enormous importance, often offers high risk with uncertain reward.

The Missing Link: Technology

Youth involvement in agriculture is crucial for modernization and sustainability. Unless farming is made more profitable, dignified, and technology-driven, young people will continue to leave the sector. Encouraging entrepreneurship, improving access to finance, and providing modern techniques can make agriculture attractive again. Considering the aspect of competency, youth are now more qualified and tech-savvy. They do not lack drive, are aware of basic management principles and have some commercial orientation too. These attributes point to trainability of present-day youth in agriculture-specific entrepreneurship building programmes. It has to be considered that before accepting the agriculture sector as a viable source of livelihood, youth will pitch themselves against someone working in the private/public sector raking in a steady income every month. Accordingly, a young "agripreneur" or "white-collar farmer" is likely to look for aspects of agriculture enterprise or allied activities that are risk free and generate stable revenue.

Today's youth belong to the digital generation. They are comfortable with smartphones, artificial intelligence, drones, sensors, data analytics, and online marketing. Unfortunately, many farms still rely on practices unchanged for decades. The problem is not that agriculture lacks technology. Rather, advanced technologies have not reached most farmers in an affordable, practical, and user-friendly manner. Young people do not want to perform only manual labour. They want to innovate. They want to manage smart farms, operate drones, analyze satellite data, use precision irrigation, automate feeding systems, monitor livestock through wearable sensors, and sell produce through digital platforms. Agriculture must evolve from being labour-intensive to knowledge-intensive.

Making Agriculture 'Cool' Again

There is a need to study the needs, aspirations and perceptions of youth with regards to agriculture. The findings of such investigations can form the guiding principles of devising action plans on educating, mentoring, and assisting young men and women in the areas such as professional farming of plants and animals, management of emerging business opportunities, evaluation of markets and consumer demands and monitoring of the business progress, being part of a network of a producer group.

As India marches toward its centenary of independence in 2047, a youth-driven agricultural transformation is crucial. The vision should include:

* At least 25% of rural youth engaged in agri-entrepreneurship.

* Digital literacy for every young farmer.

* Youth-led cooperatives and FPOs across every block.

* Agriculture becoming a high-tech, aspirational sector.

Youth are not just the future of Indian agriculture they are its present. Their integration into agriculture with the right support systems can rejuvenate the sector, making it profitable, sustainable, and resilient. A youth-driven agricultural transformation will not only ensure food security but also address rural poverty, unemployment, and environmental degradation. For this transformation to occur, stakeholders across policy, academia, industry, and civil society must act together investing in youth, building inclusive institutions, and nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The seeds of change are in the hands of the young let's empower them to sow a better tomorrow.

India stands at a defining moment. The average age of farmers is steadily increasing, while the aspirations of rural youth are changing rapidly. If we fail to make agriculture profitable, innovative, technology-driven, and socially respected, we may witness a gradual erosion of the very foundation of our food system. The challenge is not that young people are unwilling to work hard. They simply want their hard work to lead to prosperity, recognition, and a better quality of life.

A New Vision for Agriculture

Young people do not reject agriculture because they dislike farming. They reject uncertainty. They reject low profitability. They reject social neglect. Give them profitable farms instead of struggling fields. Give them drones instead of drudgery. Give them digital marketplaces instead of middlemen. Give them innovation instead of outdated practices. Give them entrepreneurship instead of dependence. Give them dignity alongside income. They will return. The future of Indian agriculture will not be secured by forcing youth to remain on farms. It will be secured by creating conditions in which they choose to stay.