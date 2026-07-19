Why women are choosing a marriage-free life

Apoorva S.

shekher.apoorva95@gmail.com

There is a particular kind of panic that sets in when women stop asking permission. You can see it in the WhatsApp groups of a Marwari neighbourhood in Pune these days, where a young man tragically died after falling from a fort, his fiancée was arrested on the charges of conspiring to kill him, and within days the story had stopped being about one couple and become a referendum on arranged marriage itself. Elders are reportedly talking about "fortifying" the institution - tighter vetting, background checks, medical screenings before a wedding is even fixed. What happened to Ketan Agarwal is horrific, and if the allegations against Siya Goyal are proven, it is a brutal, singular crime that deserves the full weight of the law. But somewhere between the courtroom and the community WhatsApp group, this one case - still under investigation - has been quietly promoted into a parable. It has become shorthand for a fear that has been building for a while now, one that has very little to do with this particular fiancée and everything to do with a much larger, slower unravelling: women, in growing numbers, are simply declining to get married.

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Look at South Korea if one wants to see where this ends when it is not taken seriously in time. After a woman was murdered near Gangnam station in 2016 by a man who later told police he did it because women had always ignored him, a generation of young Korean women started organising around a simple, brutal calculus: if the price of participating in the dating and marriage economy was this, why participate at all? The result was the 4B movement - a refusal of marriage, childbirth, dating or any relationship with men - and it moved from a mere Twitter slogan to a demographic fact. South Korea now has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world (World Bank Group study 2025), well under one child per woman, and the government's response has mostly been to throw cash subsidies at the problem while refusing to touch the actual complaint: unequal pay, a domestic burden that barely shifts after marriage, and a dating culture in which surveys of single men keep turning up "feminism" as the trait they would like women to "fix". Falling marriage rates were not the disease; they were the symptoms finally showing up on the chart.

India is now living through its own version of this. Estimates put the number of women who are single - never married, divorced, separated or widowed - somewhere around 73 to 74 million. This is not a fringe statistic. Talk to women in their thirties who have chosen not to marry, or not yet, and the reasons rarely sound dramatic. It is rarely one bad relationship or one broken heart, rather it is the exhaustion of watching an aunt or a mother spend almost thirty years managing a household single-handedly while being reminded, gently yet constantly, that this was her role and her so-called privilege. It is the bitter discovery that even in homes that call themselves modern, domestic labour still quietly defaults to the wife - the meals, the manners, the emotional bookkeeping of an entire extended family. It is the fatigue of a dating culture where a 2024 Bumble survey found nearly two-thirds of women say they are done settling for partners who fall short of what they actually want (only 23% women were actually seeking marriage as per Bumble's 2024 Dating Trends Report). It is landlords who still ask for a husband's name before they will rent a flat to a woman living alone. Marriage today is no longer just a matter of compromise or adjustment. For a woman who has grown up with a say in her own life, marriage can feel like a descent - from a position of relative power to one of relative powerlessness. That powerlessness may only be relative, not absolute. But for the woman of today, 'relative' is enough. It is enough to make the institution stop making sense, enough to drain it of whatever appeal it once held.

None of this is really about 'hating' men. It is about an arithmetic. Women have spent decades acquiring the very things marriage once promised them - financial security, social standing, protection, companionship - and getting them in ways that do not require permanently subordinating their own lives to someone else's household. A woman with a salary, a lease in her own name, and a WhatsApp group of women who show up for her surgery recovery or her job loss does not need marriage to survive, even though she still might want it. But want is a very different transaction from need, and marriage as an institution was built almost entirely around the latter.

This is precisely why it feels so threatening to some quarters. For generations, patriarchy did not need to enforce itself very hard, because it had a quieter trick: it made itself look like fate. A daughter grew up, got married, ran a household, raised the next set of daughters to do the same - and everyone called it tradition, or duty, or simply how life works, rather than what it actually was, which was an enormous amount of unpaid female labour propelling other people's careers and comfort. Nobody had to hold a gun to anyone's head; the system just needed women to keep showing up. What happens when they stop is not the collapse of a few marriages. It is the moment the whole trick stops working, because the women it depended on can suddenly see the trick. That is genuinely unsettling for anyone who benefited from not having to notice it, and it explains why a single, ugly crime gets reached for so quickly and stretched so far past its own size. A woman becomes a warning. An incident becomes an indictment. A court case still working through its facts becomes proof of something it was never built to prove - that men, as a community, are now the ones under threat.

It would be a mistake, though, to let one court case - however disturbing - do the work of indicting an entire generational shift. Millions of women are not conspiring against men. They are, mostly, trying to build something more honest: relationships that do not require one partner to disappear into the other's life. Opting out of marriage does not mean opting out of love, or partnership, or even long-term commitment. Plenty of the women choosing to stay unmarried are still dating, still building families of choice, still deeply invested in people. What they are refusing is the specific, often unspoken contract that marriage in its old form demanded - the one where love was supposed to double as unpaid labour, where compatibility was supposed to survive one partner's near-total erasure.

If marriage is going to matter to the next generation of women, it will have to be renegotiated into something closer to a genuine partnership between equals - one where both people show up as full, visible people rather than one person managing the household so the other can have a career. That is not an attack on men. It is, if anything, an invitation to a version of marriage that might actually be worth choosing rather than merely inheriting. Gone are the days when men could sink into weaponized incompetence - that studied helplessness in front of the stove, the ironing board, his own life - and call it a personality trait rather than a choice. The raja beta who never learned to fend for himself, the papa ki pari raised to be managed rather than to manage: both are relics now, and neither has any place in a household built on equal footing. Moreover, it is time men stopped mistaking being looked after for being loved, and started, at last, taking their lives into their own hands.

There is also a quieter, more constructive story buried under all this anxiety, one that rarely makes it into the panic-driven headlines. The women building lives outside marriage are not, on the whole, retreating into isolation. They are building the very networks that previously used to be marriage's "job" - pooling resources with sisters and friends, showing up for each other through illness or financial losses, raising nieces and nephews as co-parents in everything but name. Some stay close to their natal families precisely because those homes, unlike a husband's, have never demanded that they disappear. Researchers who have followed women across very different societies keep noticing the same shape recurring: friendship and chosen kinship quietly doing the emotional and practical labour that marriage once monopolised, minus the built-in hierarchy. That is not the collapse of intimacy, rather it is intimacy being rebuilt on terms nobody can revoke by getting angry over an under-salted dinner!

None of this requires men to be villains, and treating it that way is exactly the mistake the current backlash keeps making. The alternative - treating one alleged crime as proof that women in general are dangerous, rather than reckoning with why so many are choosing to walk away from marriage altogether - will not save the institution. It will only make it clearer, to the next woman weighing the decision, why so many before her chose to leave. The Marwari elders can run all the background checks and blood tests they like before the next wedding. The thing they cannot screen for is why so many women no longer want to be brides at all.

(The author is a literature and cultural studies enthusiast.)