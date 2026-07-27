Why we ignore health until it is too late

Dr. Vikas Sharma

drvikassharma20202020@gmail.com

There is a silent health crisis unfolding in countless Indian middle-class homes. It does not appear in breaking news headlines. It rarely becomes the subject of television debates. It attracts little public attention because it develops gradually, quietly, and often unnoticed. Yet it affects millions of families across the country. Unlike many public health challenges, this crisis is not caused by a shortage of hospitals, doctors, medicines, or healthcare facilities. Instead, it is driven by attitudes, beliefs, habits, and behaviours that have become deeply embedded in our social and cultural life.

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For generations, the Indian middle class has been built on hard work, sacrifice, resilience, and perseverance. These qualities have helped countless families overcome financial struggles, educate their children, build homes, and create better opportunities for future generations. Parents often spend a large part of their lifetime savings on their children's education. They willingly sacrifice personal comforts so that their sons and daughters can achieve professional success. Among all professions, becoming a doctor remains one of the most respected dreams in Indian middle-class families. Parents proudly tell relatives that their child is studying medicine. They celebrate admission into medical college and endure years of expenses, anxiety, and sacrifices until their child becomes an MBBS doctor, an MD specialist, or a surgeon.

Ironically, after investing years of effort and enormous resources in creating doctors, many parents become reluctant to follow the advice of those very doctors when it concerns their own health. This phenomenon has become so common that it almost appears normal. A son may spend years studying medicine, completing internship duties, surviving night shifts, clearing postgraduate entrance examinations, and acquiring specialist training. Yet when he advises his father about blood pressure control, diabetes management, or medication compliance, his advice may carry less weight than that of a neighbour, a local chemist, a distant relative, or even a self-proclaimed expert with no formal medical training.

Many healthcare professionals quietly joke that the most difficult patients are often not found in hospitals but at home. In clinics, patients usually listen carefully, ask questions, and follow recommendations. Within families, however, things become different. Parents continue to see their children as children, regardless of professional qualifications. Years of education and experience may suddenly find themselves competing with stories heard at social gatherings, forwarded messages on mobile phones, and advice offered by individuals whose confidence greatly exceeds their competence.

One of the most concerning aspects of this issue is the tendency to underestimate chronic illnesses. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders, heart disease, and arthritis are often viewed as minor inconveniences rather than serious medical conditions requiring long-term management. Because these illnesses may not always produce obvious symptoms, many people assume that they are healthy simply because they feel normal.

An individual with uncontrolled blood pressure may continue daily activities without difficulty and therefore conclude that treatment is unnecessary. Someone with diabetes may stop medicines after a few weeks because blood sugar levels improve. A person suffering from thyroid disease may discontinue treatment because symptoms become less noticeable. Unfortunately, these diseases do not disappear simply because they are ignored. They continue affecting the body silently, gradually increasing the risk of complications involving the heart, kidneys, eyes, brain, and other organs.

The phrase most commonly heard in such situations is remarkably simple: "I feel fine."

Medical science, however, does not rely solely on feelings.

High blood pressure is often called a silent killer because it can damage vital organs for years without producing symptoms. Diabetes can quietly affect blood vessels and nerves long before the patient notices any problem. Thyroid disorders may interfere with metabolism, energy levels, mood, and overall functioning in subtle but significant ways. The absence of symptoms should never be mistaken for the absence of disease.

Another interesting feature of this silent crisis is the extraordinary trust many people place in informal healthcare advice. Across the country, countless individuals continue seeking guidance from neighbours, relatives, social media influencers, local chemists, and unqualified practitioners. Every community seems to have someone who claims to know a miracle cure for diabetes, a secret remedy for hypertension, or a treatment capable of replacing years of scientific research.

It is not uncommon to see individuals questioning evidence-based medical advice while readily accepting recommendations from people with little or no medical training. Sometimes a famous local quack becomes more influential than a qualified specialist. Sometimes the opinion of a compounder appears more convincing than that of a doctor. Occasionally, a social media message receives greater attention than a medical prescription.

The irony is difficult to ignore. Families proudly celebrate when a child becomes a doctor, yet when medical advice is required, they may place greater faith in unofficial sources of information.

Human psychology plays an important role in this behaviour. People naturally prefer information that supports what they already believe. Medicines are often viewed as inconvenient, especially when they need to be taken regularly for years. Consequently, advice suggesting that treatment is unnecessary becomes emotionally attractive. Scientific explanations require patience and understanding. Quick assurances and miracle cures are often easier to accept.

Another major contributor to this problem is the belief that hard work alone can overcome illness. Many individuals from older generations spent decades working under difficult conditions. They worked in fields, offices, factories, shops, and households with remarkable dedication. Their resilience deserves admiration. However, resilience sometimes creates an illusion of invulnerability.

Many people believe that because they worked tirelessly throughout their lives, they can continue doing so indefinitely regardless of age or illness. They work under the scorching summer sun, expose themselves to harsh winter conditions, ignore fatigue, and avoid adequate rest. Suggestions regarding lifestyle modification are often dismissed. Rest may be perceived as laziness, while overexertion is interpreted as strength.

The reality is very different. The human body follows biological principles, not personal beliefs. Ageing affects everyone. Chronic diseases require management. Physical resilience cannot replace appropriate medical care. Strength is not demonstrated by ignoring health problems. True strength lies in recognizing limitations, seeking timely treatment, and taking responsibility for one's well-being.

Medication compliance remains another significant challenge. Doctors repeatedly explain that medicines for hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and other chronic illnesses must be taken regularly. Yet many individuals develop their own treatment schedules. Medicines are stopped when symptoms improve, restarted when symptoms return, and forgotten whenever life becomes busy. Such irregular treatment reduces effectiveness and increases the risk of complications.

The financial and emotional consequences are substantial. Poor compliance often results in preventable hospital admissions, medical emergencies, disability, and reduced quality of life. Families experience stress, anxiety, and financial burdens that could have been avoided through timely intervention and consistent treatment.

Importantly, this issue should not be viewed as a criticism of parents or older generations. Most individuals act according to habits, experiences, beliefs, and intentions that they genuinely consider reasonable. Their dedication, sacrifices, and contributions deserve immense respect. However, respect should not prevent honest discussions about health. Greater awareness, better communication, and improved health literacy are essential if this silent crisis is to be addressed effectively.

Healthcare is most effective when prevention receives the same attention as treatment. Regular health check-ups, timely investigations, healthy lifestyles, adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, stress management, and compliance with prescribed medications remain among the most powerful tools available for maintaining good health. Unfortunately, these measures are often neglected until complications develop.

The silent health crisis in Indian middle-class homes is therefore not merely a medical problem. It is a social, cultural, and psychological challenge. It reflects how we think about illness, ageing, responsibility, and self-care. Solving it will require more than better hospitals or newer medicines. It will require a shift in attitudes. We must learn to value evidence alongside experience, prevention alongside treatment, and health alongside every other responsibility that occupies our lives.

Perhaps the most important lesson is simple. Whether advice comes from a doctor in a hospital or from a doctor sitting at the family dining table, health deserves to be taken seriously. Medicines work only when they are taken. Chronic illnesses improve only when they are managed consistently. And sometimes the wisest decision a person can make is simply to listen.

Because when health is ignored, everything else eventually becomes secondary.