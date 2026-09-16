Why Sri Lanka’s Independent Digital Newsrooms Are Growing — and the Entrepreneurs Behind Them

For decades, the daily newspaper was one of the most visible ways Sri Lankans started their mornings.

That routine is changing.

On March 4, 2026, Ceylon Today printed what it described as its final daily edition. The newspaper did not disappear. Instead, its daily news operation moved to digital platforms, while the Sunday print edition was retained.

Advertisement

It was a significant moment, partly because of what it said about one newspaper, but also because of what it revealed about the direction of the industry.

The paper itself acknowledged the change in its final daily edition, pointing to changing technology, social media, artificial intelligence and the economics of producing news in print.

The same day, Mawbima also ended its daily print edition, with news coverage continuing through digital platforms and weekend print editions remaining.

For readers, the change may seem straightforward. A newspaper that once arrived at the doorstep now arrives on a phone.

For the people running news organisations, however, the change is much bigger.

The cost of printing, distribution and physical infrastructure has never been the whole story of journalism, but those costs shaped who could enter the business. Digital publishing has changed that equation.

A newsroom still needs journalists, editors, photographers, designers and people capable of checking information before it is published. But it no longer needs to reproduce thousands of physical copies every morning simply to reach an audience.

That creates room for a different type of media entrepreneur.

The newspaper is no longer the starting point

The move away from daily print is not uniquely Sri Lankan.

International publishers have spent years adjusting to the same reality. WIRED, for example, developed its digital presence alongside its magazine operation rather than treating the internet as a separate afterthought. Its UK digital edition eventually became integrated with WIRED.com, while the physical magazine continued.

The lesson is less about print versus digital than it is about where readers now expect journalism to live.

A story can break on a phone in the morning, be updated throughout the day, appear in search results, circulate through social platforms and continue attracting readers long after the original publication time.

The physical newspaper cannot do all of that.

Digital publishing can.

But accessibility has also created competition.

Anyone can publish a website. Far fewer organisations can build an audience that trusts what they publish.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important as Sri Lanka’s media market changes.

A new generation of media businesses

The entrepreneurs entering this space do not necessarily come from traditional newspaper backgrounds.

Some have worked in technology. Others have experience in marketing, e-commerce, hospitality or online publishing.

Ravidu Mario Weerakoon is one example.

Before becoming involved in digital publishing, Weerakoon founded Surf2Ship, an e-commerce and cross-border shipping platform. In 2018, Daily FT reported on the launch, describing Surf2Ship as a combination of international price comparison and cross-border shipping services.

At the time, Weerakoon was 21.

The idea was built around a problem that was already becoming familiar to online shoppers: finding products internationally was easy enough, but comparing prices and arranging delivery to Sri Lanka could be considerably more complicated.

That experience placed him in a very different part of the digital economy from traditional publishing.

It also meant that the internet was not simply a distribution channel for something he had already built. It was the foundation of the business itself.

That distinction matters when looking at the emergence of independent digital newsrooms.

The people building them are often operating in an environment where publishing, technology, audience development and business strategy overlap.

Lakbima News and the independent digital model

Weerakoon later moved into digital publishing with Lakbima News.

The publication operates as a digital news platform, covering breaking news, developments in Sri Lanka and international stories.

There is no daily truck carrying copies of the newspaper across the country.

There is no requirement to have a physical copy sitting on a newsstand before a story can reach a reader.

A story can be written, edited and published online and immediately become available to an audience.

That sounds obvious now.

It would have been much harder to build a national news operation around that model when internet publishing was still an emerging part of Sri Lanka’s media industry.

The economics are different too.

A digital newsroom can begin relatively small and expand according to its audience. Advertising can be sold around individual pages or sections. Search can bring readers to older stories. Social platforms can distribute breaking news. Video and other formats can sit alongside conventional articles.

But the same flexibility comes with a problem.

Digital publishing is crowded.

Being online is no longer an advantage by itself.

A publication has to give readers a reason to return.

The difficult part is not publishing. It is trust.

Sri Lanka has no shortage of websites publishing news.

The harder question is whether readers know which ones deserve their attention.

The shift to digital therefore creates an uncomfortable contradiction.

It is easier than ever to publish.

It is harder than ever to stand out.

This is where independent newsrooms have to prove themselves.

Speed matters, but accuracy matters more over time. A publication that repeatedly publishes information that later turns out to be wrong may gain a burst of traffic, but it can lose credibility just as quickly.

The same applies to sensational headlines.

Digital platforms reward attention. Journalism depends on trust.

The two do not always point in the same direction.

That tension is likely to become even more important as artificial intelligence makes it cheaper and faster to produce large amounts of content.

The advantage of a newsroom will increasingly be what automated systems cannot easily reproduce on their own: original reporting, verification, access to sources, local knowledge and editorial judgement.

From a website to a physical place

There is another part of Weerakoon’s business journey that illustrates how different these new entrepreneurial paths can be.

Ceylon Lodge is a family-run hostel in Negombo, close to Bandaranaike International Airport.

On the surface, it has little to do with digital news.

It is a physical business. Guests arrive with luggage rather than laptops. Rooms have beds instead of article pages.

But the way travellers discover and choose accommodation is overwhelmingly digital.

Ceylon Lodge’s own history describes a property that began with ten rooms and later expanded to more than 17 rooms, including private rooms, apartments and backpacker dormitories. Its facilities now include a swimming pool with jacuzzi, gym, restaurant and bar, social areas and Wi-Fi.

The business continued developing through the disruption caused by COVID-19, when international tourism effectively stopped.

Today, it operates as an airport-transit hostel aimed at travellers arriving in Sri Lanka, departing on early flights or using Negombo as their first or final stop.

That makes it another example of the same broader change.

The business itself is physical.

Its discovery is digital.

A traveller can search for an airport hostel before ever setting foot in Sri Lanka, compare reviews, look at photographs, check facilities and make contact online.

The first interaction with the business may happen thousands of kilometres away.

That is increasingly how businesses across completely different industries operate.

The lines between industries are becoming less obvious

The old model of entrepreneurship often involved building one business and staying within one sector.

Technology companies built technology.

Hotels operated hotels.

Newspapers published newspapers.

The digital economy has blurred those boundaries.

A person who understands online audiences can apply that knowledge to publishing, tourism, e-commerce or marketing. A publisher can operate a website, produce video, build social audiences and develop commercial products around its readership.

That does not mean every digital business will succeed.

Far from it.

Digital entry barriers may be lower, but the competition is relentless.

The cost of launching a website is relatively small compared with establishing a traditional newspaper. Building an audience, however, can take years.

And an audience alone does not automatically create a sustainable media company.

Sri Lanka’s print transition is a warning as much as an opportunity

The decisions by Ceylon Today and Mawbima show that established newspapers are not immune from the pressures facing the industry.

Their move does not mean print journalism has disappeared.

The Sunday editions remain.

But the fact that two established newspapers chose to stop daily printing at the same time is difficult to ignore.

The daily newspaper was built around a particular rhythm: reporters worked toward a print deadline, printing presses operated overnight, distributors moved copies early in the morning and readers consumed the finished product throughout the day.

Digital news has almost the opposite rhythm.

There is no single deadline.

A story can be updated five minutes after publication.

A developing event can generate several versions of the same report as new information becomes available.

The audience is no longer waiting for tomorrow’s paper.

It is already online.

That changes how journalists work and how editors make decisions.

What comes next

The next stage of Sri Lankan journalism is unlikely to be defined simply by the disappearance of newspapers.

It will be defined by what replaces the old economics.

Some publications will rely heavily on advertising. Others may build subscriptions, memberships, events, video operations or commercial partnerships.

Some will remain small and specialised.

Others will try to build large general-news audiences.

There will also be failures.

Digital publishing makes it possible to launch quickly, but it does not make journalism cheap. Salaries, reporting, editing, technology, legal costs and audience development still require money.

And credibility cannot simply be purchased.

That is perhaps the biggest challenge for the entrepreneurs entering the industry.

The opportunity is enormous because the audience is already online.

The difficulty is earning its trust.

For people such as Weerakoon, whose career has moved through e-commerce, tourism and digital publishing, the common thread is not really any one industry.

It is the internet.

Surf2Ship used it to change how people could compare and purchase products across borders.

Ceylon Lodge uses it to connect an airport hostel in Negombo with travellers arriving from around the world.

Lakbima News uses it to distribute journalism without depending on a daily printing press.

Those are very different businesses.

But they share the same basic infrastructure: a customer or reader who can be reached directly through a screen.

That may be the most important change taking place in Sri Lanka’s media landscape.

The newspaper is not necessarily disappearing.

It is losing its monopoly over how news reaches people.

And as that happens, a new generation of independent publishers and entrepreneurs is getting the opportunity to build news organisations around the way people actually consume information today.