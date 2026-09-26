Dr Nidhi Jasrotia

Ranjit Sagar Dam is a vital national asset and strategically crucial for India's water resource management under Indus Water Treaty. Last year, in the month of May, we witnessed Indo-Pak war and Government of India strategically planned to not allow even a single drop of water to flow across international border. But three months later, on 27th of August, nature unfolded its own plan and we witnessed unprecedented and furious flooding in Ravi River Basin, owing to extreme weather events such as excessive rainfall and cloudbursts. Consequently, water inflow to Ranjit Sagar reservoir increased manifold from 25th August to 27th August and to keep Ranjit Sagar Dam safe, dam authorities released large volume of water downstream suddenly. The sudden surge breached the Madhopur Barrage situated downstream of Ranjit Sagar, causing widespread destruction to surrounding infrastructure, office complexes and National Highway connecting J&K to rest of India. Kathua district (J&K), Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab were severely flooded with submerged crop fields, houses and disrupted normal life of thousands of people. Several reports point to operational mismanagement by dam authorities as primary factor behind the disaster as reservoir levels were not regulated properly. So, it is high time to comprehend the fact that in wake of climate change and unpredictable rainfall patterns, ensuring social sustainability and safety of dams is pertinent, before using these big water structures as successful strategic resource. Keeping dams sustainable and safe is a complex task involving multisectoral approach and aspects related to impacts of dams on social and economic well-being of communities as well as their physical environment. Through this article, an attempt has been made to draw attention towards some critical issues which are posing threat to sustainability and safety of Ranjit Sagar Dam. Based on the research findings presented in my doctoral thesis on Ranjit Sagar Dam this article delves into highlighting three crucial issues regarding challenges surrounding safe and efficient reservoir operations of above-mentioned dam and concerns of downstream communities about dam safety, water quality and livelihood. Addressing these issues will certainly be a vital step to transform existing and future dams in Ravi River basin into sustainable and safer tools so that these mega structures successfully serve the purpose of water resource management in the region. The following sections of this article, discuss the aforementioned matter in question and put forth various policy implications on the subject.

Fluctuating Reservoir Levels Pose Challenge to Ranjit Sagar Dam Safety

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Ranjit Sagar Dam being situated in a region having monsoonal climate has two-faced challenge for managing seasonal fluctuation in reservoir water levels to ensure safe dam operations and optimal power production. The major concern is that during dry season, water levels in reservoir drop to the lowest point, hampering power generation and reducing dam's efficiency. In contrast, the rainy season brings excess inflow to the reservoir, often surpassing the reservoir's maximum capacity and triggering downstream flooding, consequently has adverse impact on socio-economic well-being of downstream communities. The research also warns of additional risks to dam safety, including erosion of sedimentary rock formations, the dam's location in a tectonically active zone with presence of strike-slip fault, high seismic activity, and the threat of landslides which may aggravate the risks to dam safety. These findings underscore the urgent need for stronger safety measures and sustainable management practices to protect both communities and infrastructure. Similar concerns have been raised by downstream residents regarding dam safety and impact of Ranjit Sagar Dam construction on daily life and economic well-being through survey conducted in 208 downstream sampled households during research.

Dam Safety Concerns

One of the residents from a downstream village Basantpur (Jammu & Kashmir) reported "We don't use river water for irrigation purposes as the Ravi River has reduced flow downstream of dam during most of the months except in rainy season". With the exception of dam employees, majority of the residents belonging to different occupational groups farmers, govt. employees and those from business background opined that during dry season there is very less water downstream of dam due to reduced flow but expressed concerns that during rainy season, water flow increases and there are not adequate measures to ensure dam safety. Farmers, in particular, voiced concerns, citing past experiences where lapses in dam safety affected their livelihoods and communities.

Concerns regarding Social and Economic Well-Being

"The water quality is very bad here. It is not fit for drinking and even for bathing. We have got many health problems after using the water. There is a well in our village but we have stopped using its water due to lowered level of water''-------Downstream Respondents from village Thara Jhikla (Punjab)

Clean water and sanitation to all is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by United Nations in 2015. But in case of Ranjit Sagar Dam construction and its impact on water quality in downstream region, regardless of occupation, most respondents feel that quality or access to water facilities had not been positively impacted by the dam. This widespread disapproval highlights the need for further investigation to analyze the quality of water facilities and access to these provisions for locals in the downstream region. Furthermore, dam employees reported positive changes in their lives, including new job opportunities, higher incomes, and reduced poverty. However, farmers and business owners painted a different picture, saying employment opportunities remained limited and that the dam had brought more harm than benefit to their livelihoods, infrastructure, and community well-being.

Social Acceptance of dams is Shaped by Occupation

Above discussion makes it pertinent to mention that employment opportunities are key factor in shaping attitudes towards large water projects like Ranjit Sagar Dam. Satisfaction with the dam is closely related to whether affected people were offered jobs by dam authorities. Those who benefited from employment opportunities expressed greater acceptance, while others remained critical. There are striking differences in how people view local issues, depending on their profession with dam employees, farmers, business owners, and government employees often expressing contrasting perspectives. The study highlights how livelihoods and professional backgrounds influence community attitudes towards development and environmental concerns, underscoring the need of including these diverse voices of communities while formulating policies for dams.

Dam's Safety, Sustainability and Strategical Importance are Interrelated

The article clearly points out the critical message that why making dams sustainable and safe is essential before making them effective strategic resource. The issues highlighted here converge on vital information that the effectiveness of dams as water resource management tools depends not only on their safe and efficient engineering design but also on how they are perceived and experienced by local populations. While dam employees report gains in livelihood and employment, farmers and business groups remain sceptical, citing negative impacts on water quality, infrastructure, and community well-being. At the same time, fluctuating reservoir levels, seismic risks, erosion, and flooding hazards underscore the technical challenges of safe dam operations. Together, these findings highlight that sustainability and safety are inseparable from social acceptance. For dams to truly serve as engines of development, authorities must prioritize transparent safety measures, equitable livelihood opportunities, and long-term environmental stewardship. Effective management of fluctuating reservoir levels and addressing downstream residents' concerns can lead to more sustainable dam projects in Ravi river basin. Dam safety and sustainability are keys to make existing and future dams such as proposed Ujh multipurpose project in Ravi River basin a successful regional asset and policy driver.