Why Jammu needs a technology SEZ?

Arun Prabhat, Tushar Gupta

Every year, Jammu's best engineering graduates are packing their bags and are heading towards Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. These are the cities pulling talent towards them by virtue of hosting technological hubs. The outward move of engineering graduates is not as tragic as Jammu's structural flaws and its inability as a city to pull these graduates back to their hometown. This tragic inability is not a sentiment problem but a structural one, and this structure can be changed.

As per periodic labour force survey (July to September 24), J&K accounts for having the highest youth unemployment rate (age 15 to 29) in India at 32%, compared to the national average of 15.9%. What's more concerning is the fact that nearly 1/3rd of the youth unemployed (in first quarter of 2024), holds either a postgraduate or a graduate degree reinforcing the existence of a structural issue. The structural issue being highlighted here is not that of skill development but an opportunity gap. The youth in Jammu are willing and educated but the prevailing structure can't absorb this talent.

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The structural crisis being discussed is J&Ks heavy reliance on Government jobs as primary absorber of its workforce. While the private sector flourished in other parts of India, it simply couldn't keep up its pace in JK due to myriad reasons mainly attributed to region's complex political economic history. This thus, resulted in an overreliance on government sector. However, the intent has started to change post 2019. With an incubator at IIM Jammu and Startup Policy promoting startups coupled with fiscal package (NCSS, JK Industrial Policy 21-30 etc.) boost to industrialization, JK has tried to promote private sector and job creation. However, Jammu still lacks the institutional infrastructure to attract, anchor, and scale technology sector employment. A dedicated technology Special Economic Zone (SEZ) holds the potential to transform employment landscape in the region and change the prevailing structure.

SEZs capability to transform Indian economy is a proven fact. With 368 notified SEZs in India (58 in TN, 51 in Telangana, 50 in Karnataka, 41 in Maharashtra, 30 in AP etc.) till February 2026, these SEZs employ 3 million+ people and exports more than Rs. 11 lakh crore ($102 billion) in a financial year. It's surprising that till date there is not a single SEZ in JK when compared to smaller hilly states like Arunachal Pradesh (1), Nagaland (2), Manipur (1) and Tripura (1).

What makes SEZs case more compelling for Jammu is the impact that SEZs have had on individual cities, for example Bengaluru accounts for 43% of India's total IT exports from registered software technology parks in India (STPI), a feat that has been driven by a network of technology parks and SEZs including Electronic City, International Tech Park, and Manyata Embassy Business Park. Gurugram narrates a similar story with DLF Cyber City leading its growth story transforming a satellite town on Delhi's outskirts into one of India's foremost corporate corridors, hosting hundreds of thousands of knowledge workers across global IT and financial services firms.

What Bengaluru and Gurugram are today isn't the result of an organic growth, but deliberate policy choices kindled around a web of tax incentives, land allotment and supportive regulatory environment. Jammu needs a similar proposition. What supports this proposition in Jammu is the presence of quality institutional infrastructure in form of IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, SMVDU, Jammu University etc. The talent pipeline present in Jammu increases manyfold with the presence of these institutions, what is missing is the destination or a place within the region where the talent being produced by these institutions can be deployed at scale.

A technology SEZ in Jammu, modelled on the IT/ITES category under the SEZ Act would create such a destination. The UT administration should identify a suitable parcel near the Samba-Kathua industrial corridor, where road, rail, and air connectivity provide a logistical backbone and the SEZ framework offers lucrative incentives to all stakeholders. The argument for firms like TCS, Wipro, and HCL to establish delivery centres in Jammu right now is stronger than it may first appear. Labour costs here in Jammu are a fraction of Bengaluru or Hyderabad and the talent base, anchored by IIT and IIM graduates, is expanding year on year, thus making a compelling case for them to invest in Jammu.

Good policy ideas do not execute themselves. The UT Government should formally approach the Ministry of Commerce with a Letter of Approval (LoA) to establish SEZ, engage NASSCOM to map Jammu's technology talent supply in granular terms (Land, Area, Stakeholders, Workforce etc.), and secure commitment from at least two anchor tenants (In form of MoUs) before the SEZ is notified. Anchor tenants change the entire proposition as they signal seriousness to the market and accelerate the ecosystem effect that makes a tech park self-sustaining over time.

A Technology SEZ will not solve everything overnight. But it will, for the first time, give Jammu's graduates a genuine reason to stay. That is where the transformation begins.

(Arun Prabhat is the state president of Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Tushar Gupta is a Public Policy Professional working on governance reforms)