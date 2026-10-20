Why is the nobel still Individual?

Biju Dharmapalan

bijudharmapalan@gmail.com

Science has changed dramatically since Alfred Nobel signed his will in 1895. The Nobel Prize, however, has changed much less. That tension has once again come into sharp focus with this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded to Francis Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.

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There is little doubt that Halzen deserves recognition. His vision and leadership were central to making IceCube possible. But the controversy surrounding the award raises a larger question: can a prize designed in the age of the solitary scientist adequately recognise science conducted by enormous international collaborations?

IceCube is hardly the product of one individual. Buried deep beneath the Antarctic ice, thousands of sensors are spread across a vast volume, detecting the fleeting signals produced when neutrinos interact with matter. The observatory represents the work of hundreds of scientists, engineers, technicians, software developers and other specialists across countries and institutions. Modern discoveries of this scale are rarely the work of a lone genius. They are collective enterprises. Yet the Nobel system remains strongly oriented towards identifying a handful of individuals.

The Nobel Foundation's statutes stipulate that a prize may be shared by two or three people, but "in no case" may it be divided among more than three persons. At the same time, the statutes give the prize-awarding bodies the authority to confer a prize upon an institution or association. This provision is important, but it has not been used enough to reflect the collaborative character of contemporary science.

The three-person ceiling is particularly difficult to reconcile with the realities of big science. The official Nobel statistics show how entrenched this model has become: before 2026, the Physics Prize had been awarded 47 times to a single laureate, 33 times to two, and 39 times to three laureates.

The problem is not that individual scientists should stop being honoured. Scientific leadership matters enormously. A visionary scientist who formulates a transformative idea, builds a research programme and brings together diverse expertise deserves recognition. The problem arises when the award structure creates the impression that a complex scientific achievement can be neatly reduced to one, two, or three names.

The history of physics provides an instructive example. In 2017, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne for decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves. However, the discovery depended on the sustained work of a much larger scientific collaboration. The three laureates became the public face of an achievement that involved hundreds of researchers.

The original restriction made practical sense. Nobel's will was written at a time when scientific research was substantially more individualistic. Laboratories were smaller, experiments were less expensive and international research networks were rudimentary. The three-person limit was later incorporated into the statutes partly to preserve the prize's exclusivity and distinction. Nobel's own foundation acknowledges that the rule imposes restrictions and can sometimes make it impossible to recognise all worthy contributors. But the scientific arena has since undergone a structural transformation.

Consider particle physics, gravitational-wave astronomy, genomics, climate science, space science, astronomy and artificial intelligence. Major breakthroughs increasingly depend on large facilities, expensive instruments, massive datasets and interdisciplinary expertise. No single researcher can design, construct, operate and analyse such systems alone.

The very meaning of scientific contribution has also expanded. A discovery may depend not merely on the person who proposed an idea, but on experimental physicists who built the instruments, engineers who solved technical problems, computer scientists who developed algorithms, technicians who maintained infrastructure and researchers who analysed enormous datasets.

Should they all receive a medal? Obviously not. But should the Nobel system have a mechanism to recognise the collective scientific enterprise? Increasingly, the answer must be yes. This does not require abandoning the Nobel tradition. Rather, the tradition needs to evolve.

One possibility is to create a formal category of collaborative Nobel recognition. Where a discovery is demonstrably the product of a large scientific collaboration, the Nobel citation could name the collaboration as the laureate, while identifying a limited number of scientific leaders as its representatives. The prize money and medal could be accompanied by an official institutional citation recognising the wider team.

Another option would be to revise the three-person rule itself. Under exceptional circumstances, a Nobel Prize could be shared among more individuals when the scientific contribution clearly demands it. Such a provision need not open the floodgates. A stringent criterion could ensure that expanded recognition is reserved for genuinely collaborative discoveries.

There is precedent for institutional recognition. The Nobel statutes already permit prize-awarding bodies to confer prizes upon institutions or associations. The Nobel Peace Prize, in particular, has demonstrated that organisations can be Nobel laureates. The question, therefore, is not whether institutional recognition is philosophically compatible with the Nobel tradition. It is whether the scientific prizes are willing to use that flexibility more imaginatively.

Critics may argue that expanding the number of laureates would dilute the Nobel Prize's prestige. But prestige does not necessarily come from scarcity of names. It comes from the significance of the achievement. If anything, recognising modern science's collaborative nature could strengthen the Nobel's intellectual credibility.

Science has moved from the laboratory of the lone investigator to networks spanning continents, disciplines and generations. The Nobel Prize should move with it.

The question before the Nobel institutions is no longer whether individual brilliance matters. It does. The more important question is whether brilliance can still be separated from collaboration in 21st-century science. If the answer is increasingly no, then the rules governing the world's most celebrated science prize must change.

(The author is an adjunct faculty member at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc campus , Bangalore, and the Dean -Academic Affairs, Garden City University, Bangalore)