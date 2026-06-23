BJP MP and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh questioned the National Conference for its silence over the death of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, asking why no investigation was conducted into the circumstances surrounding his demise. Chugh said the nation wants to know what led to Mookerjee's death, who was responsible, and why the matter was never thoroughly probed.

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He termed it unfortunate that several questions surrounding Mookerjee's death remain unanswered even decades later. Chugh called for greater transparency regarding the events and circumstances that led to the Jana Sangh founder's death while he was detained in Jammu and Kashmir in 1953.