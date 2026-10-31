Why Indians are without basic necessities?

Arjun Singh Rathore

arjun7474@icloud.com

"The true measure of a nation's progress is not the height of its skyscrapers or the size of its economy, but whether every citizen has access to life's basic necessities."

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As India approaches to complete eight decades of independence, there is no denying that the country has undergone an extraordinary transformation. It has emerged as the world's most populous nation, one of the fastest-growing major economies, a recognized space power, a global leader in information technology, pharmaceuticals, digital payments, and entrepreneurship. Indian scientists have successfully reached the Moon, its start-ups attract global investment, its engineers lead multinational corporations, and its democratic institutions continue to function despite immense diversity and complexity.

Yet, amid these achievements, a disturbing contradiction persists. Millions of Indians still struggle to obtain clean drinking water, affordable healthcare, and uninterrupted electricity, three necessities that define the quality of everyday life. The question is unavoidable: Why, after nearly eighty years of independence and decades of economic growth, has India still not been able to guarantee these fundamental services to every citizen?

This question does not have a single answer, nor should it become a partisan accusation. Every government since independence has contributed to nation-building while also leaving behind unresolved challenges. The issue is structural, historical, administrative, financial, and social. Understanding these complexities is essential if India is to move beyond promises and deliver lasting solutions.

When India became independent in 1947, it inherited an economy weakened by colonial rule. Industrial capacity was limited, literacy rates were extremely low, life expectancy was barely over thirty years, and the country faced widespread poverty, food shortages, and inadequate infrastructure. Building a modern nation with such conditions was an enormous task.

For decades, priorities were understandably focused on food security, agricultural reforms, industrialisation, defence preparedness, and establishing democratic institutions. Large dams, public sector industries, educational institutions, and transportation networks laid the foundations for future development.

However, while these investments created long-term economic capacity, universal access to basic public services often progressed unevenly. Population growth repeatedly outpaced improvements in infrastructure. A country of approximately 340 million people at independence now supports well over 1.4 billion citizens. Every expansion in public services has, had to keep pace with one of the fastest population increases in modern history.

India receives substantial annual rainfall and possesses major river systems, yet access to safe drinking water remains inconsistent in many regions. The problem is not merely one of water availability but of water management.

Rapid urbanization has overwhelmed ageing water infrastructure. Rivers have been polluted by untreated sewage, industrial discharge, and agricultural runoff. Excessive extraction of groundwater has caused water tables to decline dramatically in many states. Climate variability has made droughts and floods more frequent, complicating water security even further.

Governments have launched ambitious programmes to provide household tap connections and improve rural water supply. Millions of homes now have piped water that they lacked just a decade ago. However, a tap connection alone does not guarantee safe drinking water. Water quality testing, regular supply, proper treatment, maintenance of pipelines, and protection of water sources remain uneven across the country.

In many communities, families continue to purchase bottled water or depend on filtration systems because they lack confidence in the quality of municipal supply. For poorer households, these additional costs become yet another financial burden.

India's healthcare system presents another striking contrast. On one hand, the country possesses internationally acclaimed hospitals, highly skilled doctors, advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing, and growing medical tourism. Patients from around the world travel to India for affordable specialised treatment. On the other hand, millions of Indian citizens still face overcrowded public hospitals, shortages of medical professionals, insufficient diagnostic facilities, and significant out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed both strengths and weaknesses. India's vaccine manufacturing capacity demonstrated remarkable scientific capability. At the same time, shortages of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, healthcare personnel, and critical infrastructure revealed how vulnerable public health systems could become during crises.

Government health insurance schemes and expanded primary healthcare initiatives have improved access for many families. Nevertheless, healthcare expenditure by households remains substantial. A serious illness can still push families into debt or force them to sell assets to finance treatment.

The challenge is not simply building more hospitals. It requires strengthening preventive healthcare, nutrition, sanitation, disease surveillance, medical education, rural healthcare delivery, and investment in doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.

India has made remarkable progress in expanding electricity access. Nearly every village has been connected to the national grid, and household electrification has improved dramatically over the past two decades. Yet electrification does not necessarily mean uninterrupted electricity. Many households, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, continue to experience scheduled/un-sheduled shedding, voltage fluctuations, or outages caused by ageing transmission infrastructure, weather events, equipment failures, or financial challenges faced by electricity distribution companies.

India's growing economy also creates rapidly increasing electricity demand. Air conditioning, electric mobility, digital infrastructure, manufacturing expansion, and rising living standards require far greater power generation than previous decades.

Maintaining reliable twenty-four-hour electricity requires not only additional generation but also modern transmission networks, efficient distribution systems, renewable energy integration, energy storage technologies, and financially sustainable power utilities.

One of the greatest obstacles has not always been the lack of funding but the effectiveness with which public money is utilised. India has launched countless schemes addressing drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, rural electrification, nutrition, and infrastructure development. Many have produced measurable improvements.

However, implementation frequently varies between states, districts, and even neighbouring villages. Delays in project execution, inadequate maintenance, official's inefficiency, corruption in some instances, overlapping administrative responsibilities, and weak local capacity often reduce the long-term effectiveness of otherwise well-designed programmes.

Infrastructure is easier to inaugurate than to maintain. Water pipelines require regular repairs. Hospitals require trained personnel, equipment maintenance, and medicine supplies. Electricity networks require continuous upgrades. Development cannot be viewed as a one-time construction project; it demands sustained investment and efficient governance over decades.

It is tempting to blame either the Union Government or state governments exclusively. Such an approach oversimplifies reality. India's constitutional framework distributes responsibilities across multiple levels of government. Water supply, public health, electricity distribution, urban planning, sanitation, and local infrastructure often involve coordination among Union ministries, state departments, municipal corporations, panchayats, and regulatory agencies. When coordination succeeds, outcomes improve dramatically. When responsibilities become fragmented or politicised, citizens bear the consequences. Instead of political competition over credit, there must be greater cooperation focused on measurable public outcomes.

No discussion would be complete without acknowledging India's demographic reality. Providing universal access to essential services for more than 1.4 billion people represents one of the largest governance challenges in human history. Every year, additional schools, hospitals, water systems, roads, and electricity infrastructure must serve millions of new citizens while also replacing ageing assets-built decades earlier. Rapid urban migration places further pressure on cities that were never designed for such population densities. This does not excuse shortcomings, but it explains why development requires sustained planning over generations rather than isolated projects.

Governments alone cannot solve every challenge. Water conservation, rainwater harvesting, responsible electricity consumption, proper waste disposal, tax compliance, civic participation, and protection of public infrastructure all influence the effectiveness of public services. Illegal water connections, electricity theft, pollution of rivers, encroachment upon lakes, and careless disposal of waste increase costs for society as a whole. A developed nation depends not only upon efficient governments but also upon responsible citizens.

India rightly aspires to become a developed nation within the coming decades. Economic growth remains essential for achieving that goal. However, development cannot be measured only by GDP growth, stock market performance, foreign investment, or technological achievements. True development is reflected in the daily experiences of ordinary citizens. Can every child drink safe water before going to school? Can every family obtain quality healthcare without fearing financial ruin? Can every household depend upon uninterrupted electricity to study, work, and live with dignity? If the answer remains uncertain for millions, then economic success remains incomplete.

Nearly eighty years after independence, India stands at a defining moment. It has demonstrated extraordinary capability in science, technology, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. It possesses the knowledge and financial capacity to overcome the remaining deficits in essential public services. The unfinished task before the nation is not simply building a stronger economy but building a society where progress is experienced equally by those in metropolitan cities, small towns, and remote villages alike.

History will judge India's success not only by the rockets it launches into space or the size of its economy, but by whether every citizen can turn on a tap and receive clean water, enter a hospital with confidence rather than fear, and switch on a light knowing that electricity will remain available. Only when these basic assurances become universal can India truly claim that the promise of independence has reached every home.

(The author is Dy General Manager, Zonal Head JK Bank, Zonal Office Udhampur)