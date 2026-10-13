Why India must move towards Organic and Sustainable Farming

Pooja Gupta

pooja.gupta@nimbarkfoods.com

For generations, Indian agriculture was guided by an intimate understanding of nature. Farmers worked with the seasons, preserved indigenous seeds, relied on farmyard manure and compost, rotated crops and followed practices that helped maintain the fertility of the soil. What we call "organic farming" today is, in many ways, a modern recognition of principles that were deeply embedded in India's traditional agricultural wisdom.

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As India moves forward, the question is not whether we should return to the past, but what we can learn from it. At a time when agriculture is confronting soil degradation, water stress, declining biodiversity, climate change and rising input costs, there is a strong case for moving towards farming systems that are productive, sustainable and resilient.

Organic farming is not merely about avoiding synthetic chemicals. At its heart, it is about restoring the relationship between the soil, the crop, the farmer and the wider ecosystem. Healthy soil is the foundation of healthy agriculture. Sustainable practices can improve soil organic matter, support beneficial microorganisms, conserve water and reduce excessive dependence on external inputs.

This transition is also closely linked to the changing nature of our food system. Over the years, traditional and diverse diets have increasingly given way to highly processed foods, often containing excessive amounts of sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. Alongside physical inactivity and other factors, changing dietary patterns have contributed to the growing burden of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

It would, however, be scientifically inaccurate to suggest that these health problems are caused simply by non-organic food. Health outcomes are shaped by multiple factors, including overall dietary patterns, nutritional status, lifestyle, genetics and access to healthcare. The larger message is that India needs to pay greater attention to the quality and diversity of its food, as well as the sustainability of the systems that produce it.

This is where India's traditional crops, particularly millets or Shree Anna, acquire renewed importance.

Bajra, jowar, ragi, kodo, kutki, foxtail and barnyard millet have been cultivated in India for centuries. They are generally rich in dietary fibre and several essential micronutrients, while many varieties are naturally suited to dry and semi-arid regions. Their resilience and relatively lower water requirements make them particularly relevant at a time when India is facing increasing climate and water challenges.

The importance of this traditional knowledge has also received renewed recognition in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently inaugurated the National Dialogue on "Millets for Health: Building Healthy Ecosystems, Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Sustainable Food Systems" at SKUAST-Jammu. The initiative brought together stakeholders to deliberate on healthy diets, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable food systems. At the subsequent Millets for Health seminar at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor called upon doctors, scientists, farmers and citizens to work together to promote millets as an integral part of everyday diets.

Such initiatives are significant because the millet conversation is no longer limited to agriculture alone. It brings together nutrition, public health, farmer livelihoods, environmental sustainability and climate resilience. Promoting millets can therefore become part of a larger effort to reconnect India's food system with its traditional knowledge while using modern science and technology to meet contemporary challenges.

India's leadership in promoting millets has also gained international recognition. At India's initiative, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, drawing global attention to these resilient and nutritious grains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly highlighted Shree Anna as an important part of India's nutritional heritage, farmers' livelihoods and the country's journey towards sustainable agriculture.

The way forward should not be presented as a conflict between traditional and modern agriculture. India does not need to choose between science and tradition. Instead, the future lies in combining the best of both: modern research, technology, improved seeds and scientific knowledge alongside traditional wisdom, biodiversity and environmentally responsible farming practices.

There is also a need to make sustainable agriculture economically viable for farmers. Farmers cannot be expected to carry the cost of transition alone. Better market access, consumer awareness, scientific extension services, appropriate certification systems, value addition and stronger supply chains will be essential if organic and sustainable farming is to move beyond a niche market and become a meaningful part of mainstream agriculture.

Organic farming should therefore not be viewed merely as a premium product or an urban lifestyle choice. Its larger significance lies in protecting soil, conserving natural resources, supporting biodiversity and building agricultural systems capable of sustaining both farmers and consumers over the long term.

India's agricultural success should ultimately be measured by more than the quantity of food produced. We must also ask: Is our soil remaining healthy? Are our water resources being conserved? Are farmers able to earn sustainable livelihoods? Is the food on our plates nutritious? And can the same agricultural system continue to support future generations?

The answers to these questions will shape the future of Indian agriculture.

Moving towards organic and sustainable farming is not about rejecting modernity. It is about redefining progress-where productivity goes hand in hand with sustainability, where traditional wisdom is strengthened by science, and where the health of the farmer, the consumer, the soil and the environment are seen as interconnected.

India has an opportunity to lead this transformation by building an agricultural model that is not only capable of feeding its growing population, but also capable of nourishing its people, protecting its natural resources and sustaining its farmers for generations to come.