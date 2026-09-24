Buyers' inclination toward second-hand or used cars has increased. This is because they offer incredible utility at a lower upfront cost and depreciate more slowly than newer cars. The increased availability of formal financing options is another key factor driving the growing preference for used cars.

Second-hand car loans allow buyers to secure a substantial loan amount at competitive interest rates and flexible tenures to finance vehicle purchase. This blog explains why formal financing is replacing cash deals in the Indian used car market.

The traditional cash deal culture in India’s used car market

Traditionally, all transactions in India’s used car market took place in cash. So, if a buyer wanted to buy a car, they would pay the total purchase amount to the seller in cash. This meant buyers did not incur debt or associated financing costs, such as loan processing fees and interest payments. Furthermore, buyers paid the full purchase price upfront; they instantly acquired full ownership of the vehicle.

Advertisement

What’s driving the shift towards formal used car loans?

Here are key reasons why buyers are opting for 2nd hand car loan.

Quick access

Buyers no longer need to spend months arranging funds for a car purchase, as financing options enable them to complete the purchase sooner. Leading banks like IDFC FIRST Bank enable buyers to apply for a car loan online in minutes. Once approved, the loan amount is disbursed within a reasonable timeframe.

Significant financing

Banks offer a substantial loan amount based on the buyer’s eligibility. This enables them to finance a significant portion or the entire cost of a second-hand car.

EMI repayment

Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offer competitive used car loan interest rates and flexible tenures. The loan amount is spread over the selected tenure, helping buyers manage repayments comfortably while balancing other financial commitments.

Benefits of formal financing over paying cash

The following are key benefits of formal financing over paying cash:

Preserve savings and investments

Buyers would typically need to dip into their savings or investments to make a cash payment. This has long-term financial implications. Opting for formal financing allows them to fulfil their need for a car while preserving their savings and investments for future financial goals.

Build credit history and score

Since buyers do not incur debt with cash deals, the transaction does not contribute to building their credit history or improving their credit score. However, formal financing helps build credit history and improve credit score. This may support subsequent credit applications.

Wider pool of options

When paying in cash, buyers are often limited to vehicles that fit within their available funds. However, with financing options, they can explore more car options.

What does this shift mean for first-time used car loan borrowers?

The shift from cash transactions to formal financing offers several advantages for borrowers. Borrowers can buy a car when they need it, without waiting months or even years. The EMI facility makes it easy to meet present needs while working toward long-term financial goals. Timely loan repayments can help build a strong credit history and improve credit score, strengthening their profile for future borrowing needs.

Things to check before choosing formal financing

Key things any borrower should check before applying for a 2nd hand car loan.

Loan-to-value ratio: Whether the bank offers a sufficient loan amount to meet the purchase requirements.

Terms and conditions: Loan terms and conditions should be fair and transparent for a systematic repayment experience.

Loan terms and conditions should be fair and transparent for a systematic repayment experience. Associated cost: Account for all applicable loan fees and charges, including those payable at the time of application, during the loan tenure, and in case of foreclosure.

Conclusion

A used car offers excellent utility at a lower upfront cost while mitigating the steep depreciation typically associated with newer vehicles. Earlier, all used car transactions were to be paid in cash. However, buyers now increasingly opt for a used car loan to finance their purchase. A loan makes it easier to purchase a car when needed while improving affordability through convenient EMIs.