Why an Undergraduate Degree in Botany Is the Right Choice

Greening the Future:

Monika Koul

mkoul@hrc.du.ac.in

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The admission process has just begun. Many technical institutes have already had their counselling sessions, students are busy freezing and upgrading seats to secure their admissions. Some research institutes have completed their interview process and are welcoming students on their campuses. Students who opted for basic sciences were waiting for their CUET (Common University Entrance Test) results which are now out, and many universities have opened their portals for registration. The overwhelming majority of students who did not qualify for medical and paramedical courses but studied Biology at the higher secondary level must choose from the bouquet of courses offered by the universities. The open houses are being held at various colleges of the University of Delhi to help students select the best. How to choose what is best cannot be decided simply by looking at the available courses. Students need a bird's-eye view and should choose a course that satisfies their curiosity and also serves as a means of livelihood later. The students seeking admission have just completed their school education and until now have been guided by their parents or seniors. Most students have followed the instructions of their parents or teachers. They now need to follow their own instinct and take informed decisions. Information available on the World Wide Web is vast, as are the reels and influencers giving their verdicts. This is creating a lot of confusion in the minds of students, as their present choice will impact the career goal and profession they land in the future.

It is important for students to understand that we are in a different time zone, changes are happening with every blink of an eye, and making the right choice requires a smart, design-thinking approach. So students must consider what they like, which subject can sustain their interest throughout the course and whether they have the necessary skills to do justice to the subject they choose to study in college?

For students who have excellent observational skills, want to stay in touch with nature, have a lot of empathy and aesthetic sense and love biology as a discipline, enroll for a Botany (Hons.) degree in any college across India. If you are keen to study at the University of Delhi, many colleges offer the course. The subject provides a thorough overview of plants, including lower plants, and builds a strong academic foundation for the students. Besides, Botany today is considered a frontier subject area of Biology. The subject has come of age, from basic morphology to form and function, development, anatomy, physiology and reproductive biology, students receive adequate knowledge of Molecular Biology, Systematics, Evolution, Ecology and Bioinformatics. Additionally, there are Skill Enhancement Courses where students are trained to grow mushrooms (Mushroom Technology), micro-greens (Hydroponics and Aeroponics), and prepare biofertilizers. Students work with gardeners to learn to grow flowers (Floriculture), vegetable crops (Horticulture) and are asked to operate garden tools, prune hedges, and maintain lawns (Gardening and landscaping).

Botany is also a course for those who want to contribute to both the science and the society. The present-day world is confronted with serious ecological, environmental and social problems. Pollution, population rise, food insecurity, poverty, diseases, and epidemics are global challenges. Exploration of plants helps us find new and underutilized food sources. Botanists have deciphered new, cutting-edge technologies to increase food productivity on limited agricultural land. The increasing temperature and erratic weather pattern affect all living forms on Earth. Plants have learnt to face abiotic as well as biotic stress by adapting to these changes. Understanding these adaptations and how they manifest will help in developing better strategies for humans.

Plants especially aquatic micro and macro algae, are considered factories and incubators that act like fuel cells. In this era of energy transition, where we plan to move from fossil fuels to green energy, plant biomass and the chemicals within them offer much potential. Thus, for many Botany offers a platform to understand the nuances and develop a fuel that can make us self-reliant. Botany helps one understand the importance of interactions and how systems can work in an optimized manner. The metabolites present in plants are the future of bioprospecting. Many of these metabolites are sources of drugs for future pandemics and offer a range of health care products. Many Botany students have startups in cosmetics, fruit drinks and pet food. With adequate support from the present startup ecosystem, a future role as a job creator is also on the cards. If you join Botany and pursue an undergraduate degree in the course you will contribute to the tenets of Viksit Bharat 20247 and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2030 as well. Knowledge acquired in Ecology and Plant Breeding can help in developing smart agro-varieties that can be grown with minimum inputs and help reduce the food imports. The plant tissue culture is an applied field that is helping in producing plant phytochemicals in larger amounts and supporting ex situ conservation of threatened medicinal plants. Botanical expertise in selecting better plants and trees that produce non-timber products can help build small-scale industry, which is a step towards self-reliance. Plants are also helping by taking up harmful metal pollutants from water and soil and understanding the mechanisms involved and how plant remediation potential can be scaled up will help in providing clean water and food, an imperative for good health and wellbeing. Therefore, Botany as a subject holds a lot of promise and opportunities for students who are well-versed in the subject and its applications. Plants are also the oldest living creatures on this earth, knowing about plants that existed in the past is fascinating and interesting too. If you wish to know about old, relic plants and find out how they have changed, study plants present in fossil forms, you can specialize in PaleoBotany.

Students enjoy learning by doing. Plants are not harmed or killed but are conserved and preserved by Botanists. Most experiments on plants are done using non-invasive techniques. The classrooms are supported by extensive lab sessions, where students have the liberty to discover the facets of life under a microscope. The bioassays offer a promising understanding of cause-and-effect relationships. The field trips and botanical excursions are the best part, helping students understand plants in nature and discover new species. With each field trip, students understand the constraints in survival and develop conservation methods.

Study and know about plants, and they will teach us how to survive; it makes us resilient, aware and trains us to stay alive.

(The author is Professor, Department of Botany, Hansraj College, University of Delhi)