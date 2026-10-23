DEHRADUN, Oct 22 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said an impartial probe is essential to look into the allegations and counter-allegations by his cabinet colleague Rekha Arya and her husband against each other but also wondered why the charges are being levelled after 22 years of their marriage.

After Arya accused husband Girdhari Lal Sahu of physical assault, harassment, using caste-based slurs and issuing death threats, he alleged that she possesses illegal assets worth Rs 210 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Dhami said a recording purportedly having claims made by someone does not constitute proof of guilt.

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He pointed out that the couple has been living together for 22 years, and wondered why these allegations were not raised until now.

Dhami further said that law is taking its course and that the matter should not be exploited for anyone's political gain.

"Given the sensitive nature of the case, an impartial investigation is essential; no guilty party should be allowed to escape justice," he asserted.

Last week, Arya filed an FIR at the Cantt police station against Sahu, accusing him of physical assault and harassment. She also released an audio clip on social media, in which Sahu is purportedly discussing a plot to kill her with another woman.

On Monday, a special investigation team formed to investigate the case recorded the minister's statement. The SIT has also recovered the audio recording which will be further investigated.

Sahu has denied the allegations.

He on Friday released a video accusing his wife of corruption, claiming that she possesses illegal assets worth Rs 210 crore.

He demanded that Dhami initiate an investigation by an appropriate agency.

Arya, however, refuted the allegations.

Sahu did not provide any documentary evidence to support these allegations. He claimed that the audio recording, shared by Arya, was a fake, AI-generated and fabricated to sow discord within the family.

Sahu dismissed all allegations levelled against him as "baseless".

In the video, he appealed to Arya to withdraw her complaint and retract her statement, maintaining that the accusations against him are false. (PTI)