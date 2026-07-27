Wholeheartedly welcome creation of Nandan Nilekani-led task force on exam reforms: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Jul 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed the constitution of a high-powered task force announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recommend reforms to make the examination system leak proof.

The task force will be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The prime minister's announcement comes a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.

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"I wholeheartedly welcome this excellent decision by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. There could be no better person than Shri @NandanNilekani Ji to lead this High-Powered Task Force. He has a rich experience of demonstrating how large-scale public systems can be made more leak proof and citizen-centric," Sarma said in a post on X.

This committee also has very distinguished members who have dedicated their lives in furthering national building through innovation and determination, he said.

"A credible examination system rests on transparency, integrity and the trust of our students. Achieving this requires honest introspection and a commitment to building a more robust and student-centric process," the CM said.

He expressed confidence that this initiative will further strengthen India's "Reform Express" and deliver a fair, merit-based and transparent process for the students.

The Union government will implement the suggestions of the task force, which will ensure the examination system is trustworthy and will bring transparency through maximum use of technology, the PM said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle.

A multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be part of the task force on reforms to be carried out for the examinations conducted by the NTA.

Besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena. (PTI )