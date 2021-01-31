Wuhan, China: A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Sunday where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago.
Members of the group arrived at Huanan seafood market — which has been sealed since January last year — driving into its barricaded premises as guards quickly blocked others from entering, AFP journalists said.
WHO Probe Team Visits Wuhan Market At Heart Of First Virus Outbreak
