Who At EC Ordered TCS To Make 'Illegal' Change In Form 6, Asks Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 1: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the online Form 6, which is used for fresh voter registration, was changed "illegally" and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the change in Form 6 was orchestrated by "the PM-HM duo".

In a post on X, Gandhi asked whether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was pressured into doing this.

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"The online Form 6 was changed illegally - as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?" Gandhi said.

"Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?" he said on X.

Tagging Gandhi's post, Ramesh said, "Form 6 changes were introduced by the CEC unconstitutionally in mid-July 2026 to remove Gen Z voters from the electoral roll. Clearly, the move was orchestrated by the PM-HM (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah) duo."

The Congress leaders' remarks come a day after the opposition INDIA bloc announced joint 'save democracy' marches in all districts and five major rallies, demanded that future polls be held with ballot paper and appealed to the Supreme Court to expedite cases of SIR and electoral "malpractices".

At a meeting attended by leaders of as many as 19 political parties that lasted over three-and-a-half hours, it was decided that all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission on October 6 and the leaders would meet the President to highlight the issues related to alleged irregularities in voter list revision.

The opposition grouping discussed the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and said they will not relent till he is ousted.

The INDIA bloc meeting came days after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures. (Agencies)