White Replaces Sky-Blue As Ladakh Traffic Police Gets New Uniform

Leh, Sept 25: Ladakh Traffic Police has adopted a new white uniform, replacing its earlier sky-blue attire, following approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, officials said.

The change has been introduced to improve the visibility of traffic personnel and give the force a smart, neat and uniform appearance while performing duties on roads across the Union territory, officials said.

The earlier sky-blue attire closely resembled the uniform of several local schools, at times making traffic personnel less distinguishable from the crowd, they said.

Advertisement

The white uniform is expected to provide the traffic police a more distinctive visual identity and enhance their visibility while regulating traffic and assisting road users.

Saxena said the change was aimed at providing the traffic police with a fresh and professional identity and enhancing their overall appearance while on duty.

He expressed hope that the new uniform would further strengthen the sense of discipline and pride among traffic police personnel as they discharge their responsibilities, the officials said.