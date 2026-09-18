Jammu, Sept 18: A day after security forces killed two Pakistani terrorists belonging to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, on Friday visited the encounter scene in Udhampur district to review the ongoing counter terrorism operation, the Army said.

Lt Gen Mishra was accompanied by GOC Delta Force, a specialised counter-insurgency force of the Army headquartered in Batote that operates primarily across the Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar and parts of Udhampur.

"GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC Delta Force, visited Brattal, Udhampur, to review the ongoing counter terrorism operations and assess the situation on ground.

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"The Corps Commander reviewed the evolving security environment, operational dynamics and measures to sustain relentless operational tempo, ensuring a swift, coordinated and decisive response to emerging threats," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

It said the GOC commended the successful neutralisation of two terrorists and lauded the troops of White Knight Corps for their resolute action, high morale and unwavering commitment.

Two JeM terrorists were killed and a suspected over-ground worker was detained during an anti-terror operation in the forests of Brattal Sohan in the Majlta area of Udhampur on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a US-made M4 carbine, were recovered from the slain ultras.

Officials said the joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was continuing in the dense forests when last reports were received.