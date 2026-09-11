JAMMU, Sep 11: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Friday visited general areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and reviewed the security situation, counter-terrorism grid and operational preparedness of the troops.

The Corps Commander assessed the security architecture, contingency preparedness and infrastructure, and directed the troops to take further measures to enhance operational effectiveness, safety and support in the hinterland, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Mishra urged all ranks to remain vigilant and mission-ready at all times, it said.