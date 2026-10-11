White Coat Silence

Why our young doctors are breaking

Dr Vikas Sharma and Dr Gourav Sanmotra

Every few weeks, the same tragic news returns. Sometimes it is a first-year MBBS student who never returned home from college. Sometimes it is a resident doctor at the end of a 36-hour duty. Sometimes it is a teenager in a small rented room in Kota who never even reached medical college. We describe them as brilliant and hardworking, the pride of their families, their villages and society. For a few days there are condolence messages, candle marches and promises of reform. Then the wards fill up again, new duty rosters appear on the notice board, and everyone waits for the next death. These are not isolated accidents; they form a single, persistent pattern. The system meant to create doctors is breaking them, and gentle words have not saved a single life.

This year's record should shame the nation. In January 2026, a woman Assistant Professor at AIIMS Bhopal died after complaining three times of alleged harassment by her Head of Department. In March, a first-year Paediatrics resident at VIMSAR, Burla, attempted suicide amid heavy duties and alleged harassment. In May, the NEET-UG examination was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak, and four candidates died by suicide in the weeks that followed. In June, an MBBS graduate preparing for NEET-PG in Etawah died by suicide two weeks after an earlier attempt.

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On 9 August, a first-year MD Microbiology resident at the Government Medical College, Surat, died by suicide. Four senior residents were suspended and booked after an inquiry confirmed ragging in the department, though the committee found no direct link to the death. In late August, a NEET-UG aspirant in Kota died in despair over her previous score. In September, a final-year MS postgraduate near Chennai died by suicide soon after his examination results were declared. On 22 September, a first-year Anaesthesiology resident at AIIMS Jodhpur died while on duty in a suspected suicide, amid allegations of routine 36-hour shifts and denied leave. Days later, a third-year Anatomy resident at the same Surat college died by suicide. Suicide is rarely caused by a single event. Such setbacks usually act on distress that has built up over months, often untreated depression, which is why early help matters. Yet in story after story, the same words keep returning: examination, failure, humiliation, harassment, overwork, debt, loneliness and, above all, hopelessness.

The pressure begins at home. Many children are told from childhood that becoming a doctor is the only respectable future. Relatives compare marks at every gathering, and neighbours ask about ranks before health. Families sell land and take loans, so children carry their families' savings and honour on their shoulders. In coaching hubs, teenagers live alone in cramped rooms, studying twelve to fourteen hours a day. When marks fall, they cannot face returning home.

Admission does not end the fear. School toppers become ordinary among hundreds of toppers, and their confidence collapses. Then comes ragging. Let us call it what it is: not tradition, not fun, not character building, but a crime. Humiliating and bullying a frightened eighteen-year-old is abuse, and those who defend it defend cruelty. More than half of the MBBS students in the National Medical Commission's own survey named fear of failure as a serious problem. After MBBS, thousands attempt NEET-PG again and again, losing precious years. Foreign medical graduates must first clear the FMGE merely to become eligible for internship in India, and many lose years in repeated attempts while their loans grow.

For MD, MS and DNB residents, the burden is heaviest. They work 30 to 36 hours at a stretch, caring for critically ill patients while sleepless and hungry, with late stipends and thesis deadlines hanging over them. Some senior faculty members humiliate juniors in front of patients and use leave, marks and thesis approval as instruments of control. The Central Residency Scheme of 1992 limits resident duty to 12 hours a day and 48 hours a week, yet residents report 70 to 100-hour weeks. Many never complain, fearing that speaking up will cost them their degree. It must also be said that many faculty members and seniors are themselves overworked and exhausted. The system must care for all of them.

This is where helplessness and hopelessness take over, and they are among the most dangerous causes of suicide. Helplessness is the feeling that nothing one does can change one's situation. A student fails despite studying day and night, complaints go unheard, a bond prevents escape, or an examination is cancelled through no fault of the candidate. Over months, helplessness turns into hopelessness: the belief that the pain will never end. Research by the psychiatrist Aaron Beck showed that hopelessness is a stronger warning sign of suicide than the severity of depression alone. A hopeless mind narrows like a tunnel, hiding every other way forward. But this narrowing is a symptom of a treatable illness, not the truth about life.

Yet stigma keeps help away, built on one deadly belief: "A doctor should never be weak." Many students never consult a psychiatrist, suffocating from within, smiling in class and breaking down alone at night. They fear a lifelong psychiatric label, gossip and family shame, so they delay help and quietly medicate themselves. The National Medical Commission has acknowledged 122 suicides among medical students over five years. Its task force found that about 16 of every 100 MBBS students and 31 of every 100 postgraduates had thought of harming themselves within a single year. An attempt is never drama; it is a cry for help. The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, presumes that a person who attempts suicide is under severe stress and must receive care, not punishment.

The system must change first. Examination agencies must make paper security foolproof, and coaching centres must be regulated, with fixed study hours, a weekly holiday and trained counsellors. Colleges should screen students for depression at admission and before examinations, and hold supplementary examinations promptly. Ragging must be punished through immediate suspension, expulsion, police cases and debarment elsewhere, with action against authorities who shield the culprits. Resident duty hours must be recorded biometrically, with a weekly off, timely stipends and an end to punitive bonds. There must be independent grievance cells, secure storage of dangerous drugs in hospitals, and counselling for classmates after every suicide.

Beyond the system, parents must move from pressure to permission. Instead of asking only about marks, they should ask, "How are you sleeping? What did you see in the ward today?" They must say clearly, "Your life is more important than any exam. If you need help, we are with you." They must learn the signs of smiling depression: isolation, saying "I am not fit to be a doctor", disturbed sleep, loss of appetite and dark jokes about death. The right response is not "Study harder", but "Let us visit the counsellor together."

Teachers must move from humiliation to safety. One sentence from a professor in front of patients can destroy a student's self-esteem. Teachers should say in the very first class, "If you feel low or have suicidal thoughts, my door is open. It will not affect your future." Every group of ten students needs a faculty mentor with informal monthly meetings. Mental health leave should be granted without forcing students to disclose their diagnosis.

Health professionals and institutions must move from judgement to access. Many students hesitate to visit their own college's psychiatry OPD, so confidential online counselling must be available. Labels like "attention seeker" must be banned. Students with suicidal thoughts need medical leave, evaluation and a year of confidential follow-up. Roommates and friends, who often notice first, must be encouraged to speak up. When senior doctors share how they themselves took therapy, the stigma begins to crumble.

Anyone can recognise the danger. Be concerned when a person says nothing will change, that they are a burden, or that they have no reason to live. Be concerned when someone stops eating or sleeping, withdraws, gives away belongings, or suddenly turns calm after long sadness. Ask gently: "Are you thinking of ending your life?" This question does not plant the idea; it opens a door. Do not leave the person alone, and take them to a doctor the same day. Tele-MANAS is available round the clock on 14416 or 1-800-891-4416. The National Anti-Ragging Helpline is 1800-180-5522, and in an emergency, dial 112.

It must therefore be stated without ambiguity: suicide is not the solution. It ends a life that could have recovered and transfers profound, lasting grief to everyone left behind. Many doctors who once felt this hopeless are today healing others.

There is a hard lesson about the workplace that every young doctor should learn early: an institution will not miss a doctor once it can get its work done without them, no matter how much it seemed to depend on them before. Rosters will be redrawn, a new batch will join and the workload will be redistributed within weeks. This is not personal indifference; it is simply how organisations operate. No hospital, examination or academic position deserves to be paid for with a life.