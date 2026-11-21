An India versus Pakistan cricket match is never just another fixture. Every run, wicket and partnership adds excitement to a rivalry that captures the attention of millions of cricket fans. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 promises another thrilling encounter as emerging players from both nations prepare to showcase their skills on a competitive stage.

With national pride and promising young talent in the spotlight, fans can expect an exciting contest filled with memorable moments. But how can you catch every moment of this much-anticipated clash?

This blog covers where to watch and how to watch this thriller match, supported devices, subscription requirements and essential steps to prepare for the live action.

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Where Can You Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live?

Fans can watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match through Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play, provided their subscription offers access to the content.

The tournament brings together promising young cricketers from across Asia, with the India vs Pakistan encounter among its most anticipated fixtures.

Here are the main details for viewers:

Match: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Date: 22 November 2026.

22 November 2026. Start Time: 3:30 PM IST.

3:30 PM IST. Subscription: An eligible Airtel Xstream Play plan with Sony LIV access is required.

Fans can follow the match live and enjoy the action as the two neighbouring nations compete for victory.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live on Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play?

Airtel Xstream Play offers a convenient way to access Sony LIV content through one digital entertainment platform.

Steps to Access the Match

Follow these steps for live cricket streaming through Airtel Xstream Play:

Download or open the Airtel Xstream Play app. Sign in using your registered mobile number. Check whether your subscription provides Sony LIV access. Search for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match. Select the available live stream when coverage begins.

Access depends on the benefits and conditions of your active subscription.

Can You Watch India vs Pakistan on Different Devices?

Airtel Xstream Play supports digital entertainment across compatible devices. Fans planning to watch the India vs Pakistan match through Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play should check their subscription benefits and device compatibility beforehand.

Supported Viewing Options

Smartphones: Access Airtel Xstream Play on a compatible Android or iOS device to watch the match.

Access Airtel Xstream Play on a compatible Android or iOS device to watch the match. Tablets: Use a compatible tablet for a larger display and a more comfortable viewing experience.

Use a compatible tablet for a larger display and a more comfortable viewing experience. Laptops: Check the Airtel Xstream Play website for browser-based streaming availability.

Check the Airtel Xstream Play website for browser-based streaming availability. Compatible Smart TVs: Enjoy the match on a bigger screen if Airtel Xstream Play supports your television and the selected content.

For a smoother viewing experience, use a reliable internet connection and select a video quality suitable for your network speed.

Why Choose Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play?

Airtel Xstream Play can be a practical option for fans who already use the platform for digital entertainment.

Its main benefits are:

No Need for a Separate Sony LIV Subscription: Watch the match through Airtel Xstream Play if your existing plan provides eligible Sony LIV access.

Watch the match through Airtel Xstream Play if your existing plan provides eligible Sony LIV access. Convenient Access to Live Cricket: Find the India vs Pakistan match through Sony LIV on Airtel Xstream Play without switching between multiple entertainment apps.

Find the India vs Pakistan match through Sony LIV on Airtel Xstream Play without switching between multiple entertainment apps. Flexible Viewing Across Devices: Enjoy the match on supported smartphones and other compatible devices, subject to your subscription benefits.

Enjoy the match on supported smartphones and other compatible devices, subject to your subscription benefits. Multiple OTT Platforms in One Place: Access Sony LIV alongside other OTT services available under your Airtel Xstream Play subscription.

Before the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Rising Stars match, confirm that your plan supports the required Sony LIV content.

What Should You Check Before the Live Match?

A few simple preparations can help prevent interruptions during the contest.

Confirm the official match date and start time.

Verify Sony LIV access under your Airtel Xstream Play plan.

Update the app before the match.

Check your internet connection.

Sign in early to resolve potential account issues.

These steps can make live cricket streaming more convenient when the match begins.

Get Ready for the India vs Pakistan Showdown

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 fixture offers cricket enthusiasts an opportunity to watch promising talent compete in a much-anticipated rivalry.

With Sony LIV available through an eligible Airtel Xstream Play subscription, fans can access the match through a platform that brings multiple OTT services together.

Check your Airtel Xstream Play subscription, confirm the official match schedule and prepare your preferred device in advance. This will help you enjoy the cricket action from the first ball without unnecessary interruptions.

FAQs

Q1. What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match start?

The match is scheduled for 22 November at 3:30 PM IST. Fans with an eligible subscription can access the live coverage through Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play once the match begins.

Q2. Can I watch the India vs Pakistan match on my laptop?

You can check Airtel Xstream Play for browser-based access on a compatible laptop. Availability of the India vs Pakistan match through Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play depends on your subscription and device support.

Q3. Will the India vs Pakistan match be available for replay on Sony LIV?

Match replays may be accessible through Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play, subject to content availability and subscription benefits. Check the Airtel Xstream Play platform after the match for available replays or highlights.

Q4. What should I do if the match does not appear on Airtel Xstream Play?

Check whether your subscription supports Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play. Update the app and search again. If the match remains unavailable, contact Airtel customer support to verify your subscription and resolve access issues.

Q5. Can I switch devices while watching India vs Pakistan on Sony LIV?

You can continue watching the India vs Pakistan match on another supported device through Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play. Simply sign in to your account and resume the stream, subject to your plan's terms.