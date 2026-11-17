Sayeem Abass

sayeemabass0@gmail.com

Behind the uniform is a family struggling with rising costs, children growing up with fewer opportunities, and a future that remains uncertain

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In Jammu and Kashmir, the Special Police Officer (SPO) has become a familiar figure in the story of security and public service. They have worked alongside the police in challenging circumstances, often carrying responsibilities that place them in difficult and sometimes dangerous situations. Yet beyond the uniform, the weapon, the duty post and the public image of an SPO lies another story-one that receives far less attention. It is the story of the family waiting at home. For many SPO families, the greatest challenge is not simply the demands of duty. It is the struggle to maintain a household on a modest income while the cost of living continues to rise. Recent reporting has highlighted the financial difficulties faced by SPOs, with monthly earnings reported in the range of approximately Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000 depending on length of service, along with concerns regarding long-term financial and retirement security. For a family today, such an income can be extremely difficult to manage.

Food, electricity, transportation, healthcare, clothing and education all compete for the same limited household income. A salary that may appear manageable on paper can quickly disappear once basic monthly expenses are paid.

The monthly struggle nobody sees

For an SPO's family, the end of the month can become a calculation. Can the grocery bill be managed? Can the children's school expenses be paid? Can a medical expense be covered? Can a necessary household purchase be postponed until the next salary? These are not occasional questions. For families living under persistent financial pressure, they can become part of everyday life. While society moves forward with rising prices and changing lifestyles, many SPO families continue to manage their lives by prioritising necessities and postponing everything else. The difficult reality is that earning a modest income is one challenge; maintaining a dignified standard of living with that income is another.

Children growing up in a different era

Perhaps the most overlooked part of the story is the impact on the children of SPOs. Children today are growing up in a highly competitive environment. Education is becoming increasingly expensive, while access to technology, coaching, professional courses and other educational resources is becoming more important. A child may dream of becoming a doctor, engineer, civil servant, entrepreneur, teacher or professional in another field. But every ambition comes with a cost. Books cost money.

Coaching costs money. Transportation costs money. Higher education costs money. Laptops, smartphones and internet access increasingly play a role in education. For a financially struggling family, these expenses can turn a child's ambition into a difficult financial decision. The child sees an opportunity. The parent sees the bill. That gap can quietly shape a child's future.

The hidden cost of financial insecurity

Financial hardship does not always appear dramatically. Sometimes it appears as a child wearing the same school uniform for another year. Sometimes it is a parent postponing the purchase of a phone or laptop needed for education. Sometimes it is a student choosing a less expensive course despite having ambitions for something more. And sometimes it is simply a family learning to live without things that other households consider ordinary. These situations may never become headlines. But they matter. Because the financial condition of an SPO family today can influence the opportunities available to the next generation tomorrow.

Behind every uniform is a family

The public often sees an SPO while they are on duty. The family sees something different. They see the person leaving home for work. They worry when that person is deployed in difficult circumstances. They wait for the phone call. They manage the household in their absence. And when the SPO returns home, the concerns of everyday life begin again. This is the part of service that rarely receives public attention. An SPO's duty may be visible to society, but the family's struggle is often private.

When sacrifice becomes social-media content

There is another dimension to this story in today's digital age. Social media has made it possible for the lives and struggles of SPOs to reach thousands of people within minutes. New pages and creators regularly publish stories about their service, sacrifices and families. There is value in this. Responsible digital journalism and social-media storytelling can bring neglected issues into public discussion. A story that might once have remained unknown can now reach a large audience. But the growing attention also raises an important question:

What happens after the story goes viral?

A photograph can generate thousands of likes. A reel can generate millions of views. A page can gain followers. A creator can build influence. Social-media attention can also have commercial value through advertising, brand partnerships and other forms of digital monetisation. Reporting on Kashmir's growing creator economy has examined this connection between online influence and income. None of this automatically means that a creator is exploiting an SPO's story. Many people may share such stories with genuine intentions. But the question remains important: When the story of an SPO creates attention and value online, is the person behind that story also benefiting in a meaningful way?

A viral post cannot pay a family's monthly bills

This is where the difference between online attention and real-life change becomes clear. A social-media post may remain online for years. But the family featured in that post has to manage expenses every month. The video ends. The salary continues to be stretched. The comments disappear. The school fees remain. The views stop. The household expenses continue. A family cannot build long-term security from temporary attention. What it needs is stability, dignity and genuine opportunity.

From sympathy to meaningful recognition

The SPO issue therefore deserves to be discussed beyond social-media trends and occasional public sympathy. The conversation should include fair and timely remuneration, long-term financial security, educational opportunities for children, healthcare support, protection for families facing serious hardship, and meaningful consideration of the future of those who spend years serving in difficult conditions. Most importantly, the children of SPOs should not have to inherit the financial limitations of their parents simply because their fathers or family members chose a difficult path of public service. Their dreams should have a fair chance.

The question society must ask

The next time an SPO's photograph appears on Instagram, Facebook or another platform, perhaps we should look beyond the photograph. Behind it may be a family trying to make a modest salary last until the end of the month. There may be children hoping for better educational opportunities. There may be parents postponing important expenses. There may be an SPO returning home after a difficult day and immediately becoming responsible for another battle-the battle of managing a household. That story may not generate as many views. It may not attract as much engagement. It may not become the next viral reel. But it is the story that deserves to be heard.

An SPO should not be remembered only when their story becomes content. Their service, their families and their children's future deserve attention even when there is no camera, no viral post and no algorithm pushing their story across our screens. Because the real measure of respect is not how many people watch an SPO's story. It is whether society cares enough to ensure that the person who serves it can also live with dignity.