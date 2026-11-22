Nigam Gupta

Ayushman Bharat marked its eighth anniversary on 23rd September 2026, eight years after its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. Its hospitalisation scheme, AB-PMJAY, has extended access to annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per eligible family to more than 60 crore people, facilitating approximately 13.25 crore hospital admissions involving cashless treatment worth Rs 2.03 lakh crore through over 38,000 empanelled public and private hospitals, according to figures reported for 31st August 2026. Coverage has also expanded to senior citizens aged 70 and above and the families of ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers. Alongside this, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have recorded more than 500 crore visits, reflecting the broader programme's reach into primary healthcare. These achievements deserve recognition, but sustaining them requires dependable reimbursement to participating hospitals, so that the promise of cashless care translates into timely treatment for patients.

Delayed reimbursements and disputes over claims are seriously discouraging participating private hospitals. It's because of long pending payment disputes under the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or AB-PMJAY, that deserve attention as a patient-access issue. For a family seeking treatment, the consequences of disrupted hospital participation can include additional travel, uncertainty, lost wages and the risk of paying privately for care intended to be cashless. Hospital empanelment, patient authorisation, claim assessment and reimbursement are closely connected. A weakness in any part can affect the patient's experience, even when eligibility and coverage appear clear. Concerns about delayed reimbursement have produced public warnings from private healthcare providers. In the recent past around June 2026, various news reported that the Jammu and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association had announced plans to initiate withdrawal from the Ayushman Bharat, SEHAT scheme from 1 July unless corrective measures were taken. The association cited prolonged payment delays, disputed deductions and difficulties obtaining effective review of rejected claims. In Haryana, an April 2026 report recorded a similar warning from the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association. The Association estimated pending dues at approximately Rs 400 crore and said some payments dating to September 2025 remained outstanding. These examples show why payment reliability needs urgent attention. They also underline the need for transparent official data that distinguishes claims awaiting routine processing from those under query, disputed, rejected or already approved for payment.

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A hospital incurs costs as treatment is delivered. Salaries, medicines, surgical consumables, oxygen, utilities, maintenance and supplier payments cannot all wait until reimbursement arrives. When a substantial portion of revenue remains tied up in receivables, a hospital may need to borrow, defer purchases or negotiate longer credit periods. Smaller institutions with limited financial reserves can be especially exposed. This is the financial mechanism through which payment delays can threaten service continuity. Establishing the extent of that effect requires hospital-level and state-level evidence, but the operational concern is straightforward, a cashless treatment arrangement depends on someone financing care until the payer settles the bill. Perhaps! None can deny on fabricated treatment, inflated billing and other misuse. Dishonest claims divert resources from eligible patients and undermine confidence in responsible providers. In July 2026, citing the NHA's annual report for 2025-26, that 2,003 hospitals had been de-empanelled and 839 suspended. It also reported penalties of Rs 114.06 crore and the blocking of Rs 678.47 crore in suspicious claims. Such scrutiny is also necessary. Its effectiveness, however, should be assessed alongside the fairness and speed of claim decisions. A missing document, a disputed interpretation of a package and a deliberately fabricated admission require different responses. Hospitals should receive clear reasons for adverse decisions and a practical opportunity to respond. Proven misconduct should attract proportionate action, while routine corrections should have an efficient route to resolution.

I'm of the strong opinion that 'A National Scheme Needs a Consistent and Fair Rate Framework' and differences in hospital reimbursement rates across states warrant greater transparency and consistency under AB-PMJAY. The NHA permits states and Union Territories to customise package rates, while the national framework recognises regional differences in healthcare delivery costs. However, this flexibility should operate within a uniform, evidence-based national pricing framework, ensuring comparable reimbursement for comparable treatment, with clearly published adjustments for regional costs, hospital accreditation and clinical complexity. The Government should periodically review rates against actual treatment costs, publish state-wise schedules and eliminate unexplained disparities. Fair package rates, consistent claim-assessment standards and time-bound payments are essential to sustaining hospital participation and protecting patients' access to cashless care. Well after witnessing such gaps, alike differences in rates at various states, through this write-up, I'm hereby; taking liberty to propose a practical agenda for restoring confidence @ My Suggestions to the Government to ensure Uniformity in Rates and Time-Bound Payments. The Government should establish a transparent and uniform framework for treatment package rates under AB-PMJAY, ensuring that comparable services receive consistent reimbursement, with clearly defined adjustments for regional costs, hospital accreditation and clinical complexity. Every complete claim should be processed within a clearly prescribed period, with specific reasons communicated promptly for any query, deduction or rejection. Undisputed amounts should be released without waiting for resolution of disputed components. As fair rates and timely payments will help hospitals sustain services and protect beneficiaries' access to cashless treatment. It is for the attention of all that nationwide backlog involving more than 63 lakh unsettled claims.

So, how come this can be expected from them to continue delivering cashless treatment without dependable reimbursement puts both their financial survival and patients' access to care under pressure. So, what; if the Government may; publish a reconciled, state-wise statement of outstanding claims, distinguishing those under scrutiny, disputed, approved and overdue. The promise of cashless healthcare is fulfilled when an eligible patient receives covered treatment in time and the hospital delivering that treatment can continue to serve the next patient.

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This must be understood by the seat at powers that "How Can Private Hospitals Survive When Treatment Is Immediate but Payment Is Indefinite?" So efforts should be made to 'Protect Public Funds, Pay Genuine Claims, Keep Hospital Doors Open, as Patients Need Care' as such 'An Ayushman Card Must Translate Into Definite Treatment Card.'