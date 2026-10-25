When Garbage overshadows beauty

Simranjeet Kaur

sjhs010289@gmail.com

Jammu does not need more ribbon-cuttings. It needs someone to take responsibility after the ribbon is cut. Jammu is changing. New tourist attractions are being developed, public spaces are being beautified, and millions of rupees are being invested in creating destinations that can give the city a stronger identity and attract more visitors.

Advertisement

Amid all this development, an uncomfortable question needs to be asked: Are we building tourism destinations for the future, or merely constructing attractions for the present? Creating a tourist attraction is only the beginning. The real challenge lies in maintaining it, protecting it and ensuring that it remains clean, functional and attractive for years to come.

The Tawi Riverfront is perhaps the clearest example of this concern. Developed with the vision of transforming the banks of the Tawi into an attractive recreational and tourism space, the riverfront was expected to become one of Jammu's prominent public destinations. Yet, within a remarkably short period, signs of neglect and deterioration are already becoming visible. Garbage can be seen scattered around the area, litter is present along pathways, and basic cleanliness appears to have taken a back seat. A destination that was created to enhance Jammu's image should not, within months of its development, begin to reflect the very problems it was supposed to overcome.

The situation became particularly visible when the riverfront was temporarily converted into a Yatri base camp and registration area. The movement of a large number of pilgrims undoubtedly places additional pressure on public infrastructure. However, the litter left behind along pathways and public spaces raises important questions: Who is responsible for restoring and maintaining the destination once a temporary event is over? Who takes responsibility after the cameras goes off and inauguration light goes off? It is unfair to place the entire responsibility on people coming from outside Jammu. Visitors have a responsibility to respect public spaces, but management authorities also have an equally important responsibility to ensure adequate dustbins, sanitation, monitoring, signage, cleaning arrangements and enforcement of rules. Tourism cannot be sustainable when responsibility is shifted entirely from one stakeholder to another.

Even the smaller details tell a larger story. After the Tawi Aarti, flowers and other materials are sometimes left on the pathways instead of being promptly removed. A shikara once used for rides on the Tawi can still be seen lying along the pathway, rather than being properly stored or maintained. These may appear to be minor issues, but together they create a larger impression of neglect. A destination does not lose its charm overnight; it deteriorates gradually through hundreds of small acts of carelessness and hundreds of missed opportunities for maintenance.

This raises another important question: What does sustainable tourism actually mean for Jammu? Sustainability is not simply about constructing something new and inaugurating it with great enthusiasm. It means ensuring that the infrastructure survives, that public spaces remain clean, that natural and cultural resources are protected, and that tourism facilities continue to serve residents and visitors effectively over the long term. Spending lakhs or crores on construction has little meaning if there is no equally serious investment in maintenance, monitoring and management.

The responsibility, therefore, cannot rest with a single department. Tourists and local residents must behave responsibly. The youth must become custodians rather than passive spectators. The Tourism Department must ensure that tourism infrastructure is properly managed. Municipal authorities must ensure cleanliness and waste management. Event organisers must have post-event cleaning and restoration plans. Most importantly, there must be accountability. Every newly developed tourism attraction should have a clear maintenance mechanism, regular inspections and strict penalties for littering, vandalism and misuse.

There is also a need to establish and enforce clear rules for everyone whether a visitor is from Jammu itself or from another part of the country. Tourism should welcome everyone, but welcoming visitors does not mean allowing destinations to be damaged. Responsible tourism requires visitors to understand that a public attraction is not merely a place to take photographs; it is a shared asset that belongs to the community and must be respected. Signboards, waste segregation facilities, surveillance, designated activity zones and fines for littering can go a long way if the rules are actually implemented. Jammu does not lack tourism potential. What it needs is long-term tourism thinking. Every new attraction should be planned not only around the question, "How will we build it?" but also around the questions, "Who will maintain it? How will we manage visitor pressure? How will we keep it clean? What will it look like five, ten or twenty years from now?" These questions should be answered before the ribbon is cut, not after the destination begins to deteriorate.

The Tawi Riverfront should therefore not be viewed merely as another development project. It should become a lesson for Jammu. We cannot keep announcing new attractions while allowing existing ones to decay. We cannot measure tourism development only by the number of structures we construct. We must measure it by how well we preserve what we have built.

Jammu needs more than beautiful destinations. It needs a culture of caring for those destinations. Development without maintenance is temporary; tourism without responsibility is unsustainable. If we truly want Jammu to emerge as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination, the responsibility must begin the moment a project is completed and continue long after the inauguration ceremony is over.

(The author is a Research Scholar)