When Exile becomes more than Displacement

Ashok Ogra

ashokogra@gmail.com

So much has already been written about what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990-the rise of militancy, their forced exile from the Valley, the difficult years that followed and their struggle to rebuild their lives.

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So, Ravinder Gurtoo's UNFINISHED QUEST FOR JUSTICE: TRAGEDY OF KASHMIRI PANDITS is not really telling us a story we have not heard before. However, what makes the book interesting is the way Ravinder tells it. There is passion and emotion in his writing, but also precision and restraint. The pain is there, as one would expect, but he does not allow it to take over the narrative or come in the way of its logical flow.

Ravinder is well placed to write on the subject. He has been both a witness to the tragic displacement of the community and a serious student of genocide studies. He is also actively associated with PanunKashmir and continues to engage with issues concerning the community.

The book is not mainly an account of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It goes much further back, into Kashmir's history, its cultural and intellectual traditions, and the place Kashmiri Pandits occupied in that world. From there, Ravinder moves towards the events that changed the life of the community and the questions that remain unresolved more than three decades later.

The three Forewords, Author's Note, Preface and Introduction give us a fair idea of what Ravinder is trying to do. For him, something deeper was lost in 1990-neighbourhoods, temples, institutions, customs, old relationships and, above all, a sense of belonging.

One of the Forewords uses the term "J?tividhva?sa" to describe the gradual erosion of a community's cultural existence once it is separated from its homeland. Ravinder is concerned with preserving memory and ensuring that the experience of displacement is not forgotten.

The Preface raises an uncomfortable question: how did a place with such a rich spiritual, philosophical and intellectual inheritance become the scene of such prolonged conflict?

Before addressing this, the author goes back into Kashmir's past, taking us through its traditions of learning, spirituality, philosophy and literature. The pace changes when Ravinder examines the factors that led to the onset of militancy in 1989. He looks at political alienation, weakening institutions, radicalisation and Pakistan-backed militancy as developments that built up over time. The book becomes much more personal when it reaches the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, including Tika Lal Taploo and Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, followed by the events around January 19, 1990. The larger political story now enters individual homes. Threats, killings and fear led many families to conclude that the places in which they had lived for generations were no longer safe.

Then came exile.

Many families left believing they would return within a few weeks or months. Instead, months became years. The tragedy is seen through ordinary lives rather than only through political events and statistics.

The book then moves beyond the loss of physical homes to what the author calls "social death." I found this one of the more interesting ideas in the book. Uprooting means much more than losing an address. Language changes, rituals become difficult to maintain, places of worship recede into memory and old social ties weaken.

This comes through particularly in The Children of Exile and The Vanishing Villages. There is an obvious difference between those who remember Kashmir from lived experience and those who know it largely through family stories and photographs. As the generation that witnessed the exodus grows older, recording these memories becomes increasingly important.

Another chapter, Women Who Carried the Civilisation, offers an interesting perspective on the exodus. Political histories often leave women at the margins. Ravinder, instead, draws attention to the women who held families together and helped preserve traditions through difficult years.

The author makes a distinction between rehabilitation and justice. Financial assistance, housing, educational concessions and jobs helped many displaced families rebuild their lives. He argues, however, that rehabilitation by itself cannot answer questions of acknowledgement, accountability, return and protection of heritage.

This brought to my mind Hannah Arendt, the German-born Jewish political thinker who became a refugee after fleeing Nazi Germany. In her essay We Refugees, she wrote about losses that went beyond food, shelter and employment. A refugee also loses a familiar social world and a sense of belonging.

There is a connection here with what Ravinder is describing. Rehabilitation may help people begin again, but it cannot restore everything that displacement has taken away.

Then comes perhaps the most difficult question in the book: what do we call what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits? Ravinder discusses terms such as genocide, ethnic cleansing, persecution and forced displacement, perhaps aware that terminology influences the way an event enters public memory.

He also spends considerable time on how societies remember trauma. Abandoned homes, temples, springs, orchards and villages become what he calls "silent witnesses."

An important point emerges from this discussion: recognising the suffering of one community need not mean denying the suffering of another. There should be room to acknowledge different experiences of pain without turning suffering into a competition.

The book does not, however, remain confined to the past. The concluding chapters turn towards return, reinvention and reconciliation.

Ravinder's Blueprint of Justice sets out seven ideas-truth, recognition, accountability, rehabilitation, heritage, education and reconciliation. It provides a framework for thinking about the future, although I would have welcomed a fuller examination of all these areas.

Ravinder rightly stresses truth, reconciliation and justice. But perhaps we can also begin with reconciliation and, through it, move closer to truth, as countries such as South Africa, Canada and Chile have attempted in different ways. This does not mean abandoning truth or justice. Reconciliation can create space for different experiences to be heard and help bring out truths that have remained buried or disputed. The authors examine in great detail the difficult question of return. In an Open Letter to Parliament,

Ravinder rightly argues that security, rehabilitation and cultural preservation should be regarded as national responsibilities rather than acts of charity or politics.

Mark Twain once wrote, "When a man goes to visit his hometown, he goes to visit his boyhood." For Kashmiri Pandits, revisiting their ancestral homeland may not restore all that was lost, but it offers a chance to reconnect with their heritage.

The question is what does "return" actually mean? Is it simply going back to a geographical location, or does meaningful return also require the rebuilding of trust, relationships and a sense of belonging?

Ravinder rightly argues that security, rehabilitation and cultural preservation should be regarded as national responsibilities rather than acts of charity or politics.

What I liked about Ravinder's writing is that it comes from the heart, and yet he does not get carried away by emotion. The pain of loss, memory and displacement is there, but so is a practical way of looking at things. He keeps coming back to a basic question: what do we do now and where do we go from here?

The book has its weak spots too. Some points are repeated, and a few sections could have been shorter. At times, the move from history to personal memories and then to present-day issues feels a little sudden.But these are small issues in a book that is clearly sincere and written with a purpose. Ultimately,the book leaves several questions behind. How long can a culture survive away from its birthplace? Can rehabilitation by itself heal the wounds of uprooting? What happens when the generation carrying firsthand memories passes away? And can reconciliation endure without an honest engagement with the past? That perhaps explains the title of the book. The quest remains unfinished because the story is not only about what happened. It is also about what remains to be acknowledged, understood and resolved.

As brilliantly put by the author: "'recognising this reality does not weaken hope. It gives hope a foundation of honesty."

One observation Ravinder makes is worth reflecting on: ''…unattended wounds do not disappear-they remain unresolved.''

It is in this spirit that Ravinder offers the book-"as a record, a reflection and a reminder." For anyone interested in exploring these questions more closely, UNFINISHED QUEST FOR JUSTICE: TRAGEDY OF KASHMIRI PANDITS, published by Forever Shinings, is certainly worth picking up.

(The author works for reputed ApeejayEducation, New Delhi)