Swati Suman

swatisuman1106@gmail.com

There are some cricketers who make you admire the game, and then there are those who make you fall in love with it. For me, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been the second kind. My interest in cricket began with watching him play. I did not understand every rule of the game in the beginning, but I understood one thing very well: as long as Dhoni was at the crease, there was still hope.

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I still remember sitting with my father in front of the television, watching India play. It did not matter whether the match ended at midnight or went beyond it. We would not leave our seats until the match was over. Even when India needed a difficult number of runs, there was a quiet confidence that Dhoni could turn things around. The thought that kept coming to mind was simple: "If Dhoni is there, anything is possible."

Sometimes, the match would end, but my excitement would not. I would watch the highlights again the following day, especially if Dhoni had played a memorable innings. His presence behind the stumps was equally exciting. Whether he was guiding the bowlers, making quick stumpings or reading the game, he always seemed to be one step ahead. He was not just a batsman who could finish matches. He was a captain who knew how to keep a team together under pressure.

Dhoni's journey is remarkable not only because of the trophies he won but also because of the trust he built among millions of cricket fans. Under his leadership, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He remains the only captain to have won all three major ICC white-ball tournaments.

His contribution to the Indian Premier League was equally significant. Since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, Dhoni became the face of Chennai Super Kings. Under his captaincy, CSK won five IPL titles, creating a strong connection between the team and its supporters. His calm approach, sharp cricketing mind and ability to make important decisions at crucial moments made him one of the most respected leaders in the tournament.

His IPL journey also came with remarkable numbers. Dhoni finished his career with 5,439 runs in 278 matches. However, statistics cannot fully explain what he meant to the game. His helicopter shots, quick hands behind the stumps and unforgettable finishes became memories that fans will carry for years.

When he retired from international cricket in August 2020, many fans, including me, hoped that at least the IPL would continue to give us opportunities to watch him bat and keep wickets. International cricket had already taken him away, but the yellow jersey still offered a reason to look forward to another season.

Now, with Chennai Super Kings announcing his retirement from the IPL and appointing him as the team's mentor from 2027, another chapter has come to an end. His last appearance as a player came in May 2025. Although he missed the entire 2026 season because of injury, the announcement of his retirement still feels emotional. At least, for those of us who grew up watching him, it is difficult to imagine an IPL without waiting for that familiar number seven to walk towards the crease.

Perhaps the best part of Dhoni's journey is that he will continue to remain connected with cricket. As a mentor, he can guide a new generation of players and pass on the experience he has gained over nearly two decades. His role may change, but his influence on the game will not disappear overnight.

For me, cricket was never just about runs, wickets or winning a trophy. It was about sitting beside my father, watching India play and believing until the very last ball. Dhoni gave me those memories and, more importantly, introduced me to a game that became a part of my life.

People may remember him for his World Cup-winning six, five IPL titles or his extraordinary finishing skills. I will remember him as the cricketer who made me fall in love with cricket.

Perhaps, some players retire from the game, but never from the memories of their fans. Dhoni will always be one of them.