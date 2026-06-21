When destiny defied Astrology

Dr C L Gupta

More than forty years ago, while serving as a senior faculty member in a Medical College and S.M.G.S. Hospital, I encountered an experience that left a lasting impression on me. To me, it demonstrated the overwhelming role of destiny vis-à-vis astrology and predictions.

One morning, a close friend approached me in visible emotional distress. He requested that I accompany him to his residence to examine his father, a man around seventy years of age who had developed severe chest pain.

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Realising the urgency of the situation, I immediately handed him my car keys and instructed him to bring his father to the hospital while I arranged for an ICU bed to rule out a possible heart attack.

After preliminary investigations, the patient was diagnosed with myocardial infarction and treatment was initiated without delay.

Later, when I asked my friend why he had taken so long to bring his father to the hospital, he explained that the elderly gentleman had insisted on dressing in immaculate clothes and polishing his shoes before leaving, disregarding repeated requests to prioritise medical care over appearances.

Fortunately, his condition improved and he survived what could have become a fatal episode. After discharge, he was advised to strictly follow medical instructions.

As time passed, I heard nothing further about him. Unexpectedly, I later learned that he had developed a deep interest in astrology, particularly in prescribing gemstones and precious stones as remedies believed to influence human life and alter adverse planetary conditions.

This aspect of his life was unknown to me, despite the fact that his son remained very close to me and lived in our neighbourhood.

One day, another friend visited my home and mentioned that he had consulted this gentleman for relief from unfavourable grahas through gemstones prescribed by him.

My wife, who overheard our conversation, immediately requested that an appointment be arranged for us as well. However, my friend later returned with the message that the gentleman had declined our request.

The refusal surprised me and left me somewhat disappointed. Yet I chose not to react immediately. Later, I conveyed my feelings to his son and admitted that I had found the refusal rather discourteous.

I must clarify that throughout my life I have never placed much faith in practices such as palmistry, horoscopes, or the wearing of gemstones as remedies to avert adverse planetary influences.

A few days later, a message arrived from him granting us the sought-after appointment. We were advised to visit his residence and, as instructed, to come on an empty stomach.

My wife felt delighted and we reached his home at the appointed time. He received us warmly and courteously.

After exchanging greetings, I enquired about his health and the progress he had made since recovering from the illness.

To my surprise, he immediately responded:

"Doctor Sahib, people do not truly understand heart attacks or what I suffered. Nothing of that sort will happen to me again."

With remarkable confidence, he went on to declare that, considering his present state of health, he would live to at least one hundred years of age. His certainty did not convince me. As a senior surgeon with years of experience, I had witnessed how narrow the distance can sometimes be between life and death. That experience had strengthened my belief that the ultimate control over human existence lies beyond human prediction. As a matter of professional responsibility, I advised him not to discontinue the treatment prescribed by his doctor. At the same time, I sensed that he had not taken my advice seriously, especially since he admitted to having neglected treatment for several months.

Meanwhile, he extended generous hospitality and served us tea and mangoes. During our conversation, I admitted that I knew very little about his growing reputation in astrology and the recommendation of gemstones and precious stones.

In response, he appeared surprised and remarked that his reputation had reached even the highest circles of authority. He further claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had consulted him regarding gemstones and precious stones.

At that moment, I did not pursue the matter further and listened respectfully.

Returning to the purpose of our visit, he asked my wife in detail about the difficulties she believed she and our children were facing because of adverse grahas.

For nearly an hour, he explained various remedial measures and prescribed certain stones intended to reduce those negative effects.

When my wife asked where these stones could be obtained, he replied that he himself would arrange them, explaining that others might provide impure or ineffective stones.

We accepted his suggestion. When I attempted to offer him payment for his consultation, he declined politely and suggested that it be considered a gesture of goodwill in return for the medical care he had earlier received.

We returned home with appreciation and waited for the promised delivery of the stones.

Little did I know what events were about to unfold.

The gentleman appeared deeply convinced of his own understanding of his health and future. Yet, only two days after making those confident predictions, destiny seemed prepared to present a different outcome. At around one o'clock in the morning, my wife informed me that the gentleman's wife had arrived and urgently requested that I accompany her, as something serious had happened to her husband.

Without delay, I went with her and examined the gentleman.

To my shock, I found that he had already passed away.

Realising that revealing this devastating truth immediately might not be in the best interest of his wife, I arranged for him to be shifted to the hospital.

At the hospital, the cardiologist on duty was called. After examination and due medical procedure, he was formally declared dead.

I remained deeply moved by the entire episode.

Standing before this reality, I bowed my head to the Almighty, whose decisions are final and beyond challenge by human understanding. For me, the incident became a profound reminder that life does not always conform to human calculations, predictions, or certainties. It reinforced a belief that, despite all human efforts to foresee the future, destiny often unfolds in ways beyond our comprehension.

Thus ended an experience that, in my mind, illustrated how destiny had prevailed over astrology and prediction.

A fitting quotation expresses this thought:

"Aagah apni maut se koi bashar nahin,

Samaan sau baras ka hai, pal ki khabar nahin."

(No human being knows of his own death; one prepares for a hundred years, yet remains unaware of the very next moment.)

(The author is Ex-Faculty, Government Medical College, Jammu)