He was twenty-six and wanted whiter and straighter teeth. He found a clinic abroad offering it at a great price. Sounds like a conventional story. Except that instead of whitening or bonding, his teeth were filed down, some of them to small pegs, and capped with full crowns. Those teeth will now need crowns for the rest of his life.

Variations of this same story have filled British tabloids and social media feeds under the nickname ‘Turkey teeth’. Yet the name is unfair to a country that also contains some of the finest dental surgeons in Europe.

The offer that was too good to examine closely

Turkish clinics did something no European practice had thought to do: they sold the whole dental holiday as one product. Flights, hotel, airport transfer, translator, surgery scheduled, one price. Full mouth dental implants package deals in Turkey run between £2,650 and £5,950 per jaw, against £12,000 to £15,000 in a British practice. Istanbul is under four hours from London.

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The boom began. But the market grew faster than anyone regulating it. Turkey's state health tourism agency reported roughly 1.5 million international patients and three billion dollars in revenue in 2024, up from an estimated 300,000 visitors in 2015.

Alongside the university hospitals and the properly credentialled specialists, a tier of high-volume budget operations appeared, built around speed. Returning patients described significant clinical work carried out by technicians rather than qualified surgeons, consent conversations conducted through an interpreter in ten minutes, and implant components with no verifiable provenance.

Ankara’s new regulations for foreign patients

Reputational damage of this kind eventually lands on a national balance sheet, and Turkey responded with regulation.

The Ministry of Health already operates an authorisation regime under which no facility may legally treat international patients without an International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate, awarded after inspection and published in an openly searchable register. Any patient can check, before booking, whether the clinic in the advertisement actually exists in the eyes of the Turkish state.

A more significant move took effect on 1 January 2026. Every international patient must now be covered by complication insurance. The cover extends beyond corrective treatment to the flights and accommodation required for a revision visit, which means the clinic, not the patient, absorbs the cost of its own mistakes.

What good clinics did next

Istanbul's One Life Dental is one example of the new approach. The facilitators hand patients the manufacturer's REF codes for the implants, the catalogue and batch identifiers printed on every sterile medical device package. The patient can then enter those codes into the manufacturer's own online verification tool and confirm independently that the device is genuine Swiss A+ quality.

The same logic runs through the materials. A zirconia crown is only as good as the ceramic block it was milled from. Ivoclar, the Liechtenstein manufacturer behind the e.max system, is the reference point in this segment, and scan be verified, too.

The third adaptation is about who holds the instruments. A full-arch reconstruction often involves bone grafting, sinus lifts and implants seated close to major nerves, which is oral and maxillofacial surgery. Clinics like One Life Dental that restrict full-jaw cases to maxillofacial surgeons are incurring in best practices through strict pro-patient policies.

The larger problem behind the small one

The World Health Organization estimates that oral diseases affect nearly 3.7 billion people, making untreated tooth decay the most common health condition on earth. Treatment is expensive and sits outside most universal health coverage packages.

That is the real origin of dental tourism. People board aeroplanes for surgery because the treatment costs more at home and the waiting list runs into years.

The technology is improving fast. Guided implant placement from CBCT scans, in-house milling and digital workflows all shorten treatment and reduce error. Meanwhile, the best defenses against unethical practitioners are verifiable implants, a qualified surgeon, a public register, and insurance.

Turkey has spent a decade learning this the hard way. The rest of the world's dental markets might take notes before needing a nickname of their own.