When arrogance of power peaks, humiliation of people becomes a habit: Kharge on Delhi minister slap video

New Delhi, Sep 28: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP after a video surfaced on social media showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man who was recording a road inspection, saying when the arrogance of power reaches its peak, oppression and humiliation of the people become a habit.

Kharge said the BJP-RSS people aren't just crushing democracy with policies but are directly assaulting the people.

"ED-CBI on the Opposition, Slaps, Batons, and Bullets on the People! Modi ji's BJP has become so rattled by people's questions that even abusive terms like 'naraaz phoopha', 'dimagi naxal' and 'andolanjeevi' now feel stale.

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"The dictator BJP-RSS is now openly resorting to violence. Delhi's ministers are slapping youth. Under Amit Shah's watch, youth were baton-charged at Jantar Mantar. Before that, a minister's son ran over farmers with his car. A central minister said, 'goli maro'," he said in his post in Hindi on X.

Rubber bullets were fired in the farmers' movement and 750 farmers lost their lives, Kharge said.

In Una, Gujarat, Dalits were beaten up, but justice hasn't been served even now, he said.

"When the arrogance of power reaches its peak, oppression and humiliation of the people become a habit. The BJP-RSS folks aren't just crushing democracy with policies; now they're directly assaulting the people with raised batons and sticks," Kharge alleged.

His remarks come a day after a video surfaced on social media showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man who was recording a road inspection.

The incident took place when the minister was inspecting a newly laid road in West Dehi's Tilak Nagar area. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, questioned the quality of the work and pulled out portions of the road surface by hand. A man standing nearby and recording the proceedings was then slapped by the minister.

Parvesh Singh, however, alleged that the man had abused his family members. He also accused Jarnail Singh of seeking a commission in the road repair work, and said an FIR would be registered in the matter.

"When his (AAP MLA's) worker abused my family, I did what any person would do after getting angry," the minister said in a video message posted by the Delhi BJP on X.

The man allegedly slapped by the minister identified himself as Saheb Singh and said he was an associate of Jarnail Singh and handled the MLA's social media work.

"I was recording a video of the inspection when Parvesh Singh snatched my phone and raised his hand at me, which is clearly visible in the video. His security personnel held my hand and grabbed me by the neck, and pulled me away," Saheb Singh claimed.

Police said Saheb Singh has lodged a complaint against the minister at Vikaspuri police station.

Parvesh Singh, in his video message, said the clip circulated by the Aam Aadmi Party was presented without context and accused the local AAP MLA of demanding a commission from the road contractor. (PTI)